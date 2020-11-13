Eat Out to Help Out becomes Help Out Hospitality as venues offer up discounts in November

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Seven hospitality firms in the north-east and Highlands have signed up to the new initiative which will see venues offer reduced rates on eating out and overnight stays.

Scotland’s leading suppliers and hospitality outlets have reunited once again to launch an updated version of the Eat Out to Help Out initiative.

Seven venues across the Highlands and the north-east have signed up to participate in the Help Out Hospitality project which has been launched to help increase footfall during this challenging time for the sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Running throughout November, Banchory Lodge and Tor Na Coille in Banchory, the Kilmarnock Arms in Cruden Bay, the Kildrummy Inn in Alford, The Banff Springs in Banff, and Inn at the Park in Aberdeen will all take part.

The Havelock in Nairn is the only participating venue in the Highlands participating, while Queen Street Taven is the only one involved in Angus.

Help Out Hospitality not only includes discounted meals but also features overnight stays as well as attractive deals for Scots up and down the country at reduced costs.

Spearheaded by Barry Knight, director of The Full Range, Help Out Hospitality comprises more than 30 participating cafes, bars, restaurants and hotels across the majority of Scotland’s regions.

Achieved by leveraging their position in the marketplace, Barry and his team have continued to negotiate a support package from a wide range of suppliers and manufacturers such as Brakes, Grahams, George Campbell & Sons, Mark Murphy & Partner Ltd, Fresh Food Co, and Campbells Prime Meats, allowing existing participants – and those newly signed up – to run promotions throughout November.

Barry Knight said: “The hospitality sector was first to close and last to return following the UK lockdown, with further tiering restrictions in Scotland continuing to make trading conditions impossible for most owners.

“Winter represents the most difficult period for volume and with no positive Christmas trade to assist, hospitality outlets desperately need to maximise footfall to ensure they can trade come spring next year.

“We have launched our Help Out Hospitality campaign which provides a free to air site for all owners wishing to promote offers, crucial as operators cannot afford to pay third party commissions traditionally associated with campaigns at this time of year.

“We have listed all current tier levels against participating sites and would urge anyone visiting our site to please respect current Scottish Government guidelines regarding travel restrictions before booking.”

Carol Fowler, owner of Banchory Lodge, added: “Eat Out to Help October came at a vital time to the hospitality industry, producers and our supply chain.

“We saw a significant boost to our business in October and are delighted to carry it on through into November for diners. It’s been a win, win, win all round.”

The initiative now runs in all hospitality settings, including takeaway outlets.

For the full list of participating venues visit www.thefullrangeltd.com