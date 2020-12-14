From battered pigs in blankets to festive burritos, here’s how venues are serving up Christmas in the north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

From festive dinner menus to cracking Christmas cocktails, businesses in the north-east are gearing up to provide an amazing Yuletide offering.

Whether you’re heading out to meet a friend for Christmas lunch or you’re catching up with a colleague over a meal, there’s so much to be enjoyed this period, with businesses across the north east set to bring lashings of festive cheer to the region.

And although Christmas may be a little different for many this year, hospitality businesses are determined to make the most of the celebrations, launching festive food and drink menus, not to mention specials and limited-edition bakes.

Here, we uncover some of those firms offering up something rather special this Christmas…

Festive burritos

Muchacho – Aberdeen

Get in the festive spirit with this Mexican take on the classic turkey dinner. Featuring the star attraction, honey-glazed carrots and parsnips, roast potatoes, mashed potatoes, pigs in blankets, skirlie, and gravy and cranberry sauce, this is is all your festive favourites rolled into one ultimate burrito.

You can pick up this burrito at the venue on Rose Street or have it delivered straight to your door if you live within the delivery vicinity.

FreshMex – Aberdeen

This Tex-Mex style burrito is packed with a whole range of festive goodies. Proving so popular last year, the eatery has relaunched its festive special which is a flour tortilla packed with butter roasted turkey breast, herby pork stuffing, smoked streaky bacon, fresh cranberry salsa, mayonnaise and lettuce.

Owner Robbie Moult would also recommend trying it out with lime and coriander rice, or for an extra full-loaded burrito, add homemade fries like their Cali burrito.

It is available to enjoy for takeaway or delivery.

Burgers with a Christmas twist

210 Bistro – Aberdeen

This ‘naughty but nice’ Christmas burger created by 210 Bistro on Market Place is a festive special you won’t want to miss.

Its charcoal bun may look as dark as the cold winter mornings just now, but it’s what’s inside that counts, and you’ll want to get your teeth into this delight for sure.

Stuffed with a turkey patty, pork, sage and onion stuffing, cranberry sauce, lettuce, gherkin, tomato and red onion, there’s also a side of duck fat roasted potatoes you can add for good measure.

The burger is available to try until Christmas Eve, and the venue is also serving up its own festive menu, too.

F E S T I V E M E N U ☃️ •It’s finally here! Our Festive Menu launches on Wednesday evening this week 🎅 •Our… Posted by 210 Bistro on Monday, November 23, 2020

BrewDog: Union Square and DogTap – Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Brining all of the festive cheer to the north-east BrewDog has launched two new festive specials to get its customers in the Christmas mood.

Not only do they have a Christmas burger special which features buttermilk fried turkey, crispy bacon, sausage stuffing, brie, Brussel sprout slaw, cranberry ketchup topped with a pig in a blanket and a side of gravy, they also have their new festive loaded fries, too.

The fries come topped with the same buttermilk fried turkey, pigs in blankets, stuffing balls, crispy onions, cranberry ketchup and gravy.

Available to enjoy in some of the local BrewDog bars, please check ahead to ensure they are serving the special. You can enjoy this number in the venue or get it delivered to your door.

The New Inn Hotel – Ellon, Aberdeenshire

If you’re looking to get festive but aren’t quite up to facing the traditional Christmas dinner ahead of the big day, this burger from The New Inn Hotel in Ellon is bound to sort out those festive cravings.

Launching their new seasonal burger, there’s everything from roast turkey, honey roasted pigs in blankets, Swiss cheese and cranberry relish all packaged up in a brioche bun. Dirty fries will also be served on the side.

Guests can enjoy the burger as part of a deal for £12.95 for the burger and a pint of Tennent’s or a pint of any soft drink.

Christmas Burger & Pint of Tennent’s only £12.95 when purchased in the bar✨Roast Turkey, Honey Roasted Pigs in… Posted by The New Inn Hotel Ellon on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Something different…

A Moroccan twist at The Pigs Wings – Aberdeen

Putting a Moroccan twist on their Christmas special, the team at The Pigs Wings have served up a portion of loaded fries with hearty lamb tagine topped with minted yoghurt, pomegranate seeds and fresh herbs.

The lamb has been stewed in a blend of aromatic North African spices, tomatoes, dried fruits and almonds and the dish will transport you to the streets of Marrakesh, which isn’t a bad thing given the majority of us haven’t managed to travel abroad this year.

A definite twist on the more traditional flavours associated with Christmas.

Venezuelan delights from LatinWay – Aberdeen

Bring a little Venezuelan Christmas spirit to your home this year with LatinWay‘s new festive box.

Featuring six hallacas, six chocolate tequeños, six cheese and quince Tequeños, 1.2kg of pork leg (vacuum sealed) and a 750ml bottle of Ponche crema, this is a great way to enjoy a taste of LatinWay’s cuisine in the comforts of your own home.

Ponche crema is a cream-based liqueur that originates in Venezuela and is usually served at household tables during Christmas time. Recipes vary depending on the region, but main ingredients typically include milk, eggs, sugar, rum, and other minor ingredients such as vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon and lemon rind.

To get your hands on a box for £80 or an individual bottle of Ponche crema direct message the team on Facebook. The venue is located on Belmont Street and products can be picked up from there.

Battered pigs in blankets – various locations across the north-east

It wouldn’t be Christmas without deep fried pigs in blankets and chip shops across the north-east. From the team at Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips in Aberdeen to The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven serving them up, there’s plenty of opportunity to nip into your local fish and chip shop to sample these festive delights.

🎅🏽 🐷 CHRISTMAS SPECIAL – BATTERED PIGS IN BLANKETS 🎅🏽 🐷 Why not come and try our new Christmas special paired with… Posted by Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips on Thursday, December 10, 2020

At Mike’s they are served with cranberry sauce, while at The Carron, try a big side of gravy to dip them in. The Carron is also serving up Scotch quail’s eggs, too.

Sea, Salt and Sole in Dyce and Bridge of Don are also serving up a festive special – a jump battered pig in blanket. The fish bar’s usual jumbo sausage is wrapped in smoked streaky bacon and is priced at £3.70 for a single or £6.00 as a supper. They’re also serving up a homemade turkey, bacon, brie and skirlie pie with a battered pig in blanket and a side of cranberry sauce for £4 for a single.

Our new Xmas special!! 🎄🎄 🎅 Homemade Turkey, Bacon, Brie and Skirlie Pie 😍 served with a battered pig in blanket and a side of cranberry sauce. Available from tomorrow at our Dyce shop £4 for a single. Posted by Sea Salt + Sole on Friday, December 11, 2020

Piggery-Smokery’s Christmas kits – Alford, Aberdeenshire

Baconeers Piggery-Smokery in Alford, Aberdeenshire, have been slicing up a storm at their bacon-HQ to bring their customers the ultimate Christmas dinner bacon kit.

The award-winning business, which was recently crowdfunding for larger premises due to its popularity, is selling these tasty-looking kits online for £35 which include: award-winning Naked Toad streaky bacon, lardons, Sweet Beaver back bacon, Dark Dubhloch streaky bacon (for luxury pigs in blankets) and Wisemans’ Compass back bacon featuring Christmas spices.

They can be ordered here but owner Mark Reynolds encourages everyone to be quick to guarantee arrival before Christmas.

Wednesday is a Slow Day Today is Piggery-Smokery's busiest day – the dreaded Wednesday hand slicing, hand weighing, hand packing day that goes on & on & on until about 8pm tonight. Glad we're all booked in to see Bizerba Bacon slicing machine in action end of next week down Milton Keynes way. Their machine will take a lot of pressure off us if it does what it says on the tin. Bring it on!Big, virtual, hand shakes to Mr Keith Legge – TKM Ventilation Services, Murray Watt at Cardies Crafts with their smart new logo too and Scott of SB Electrical Scotland Ltd all great local service companies helping www.piggery-smokery.co.uk reach new heights. Appreciate the professional support there fellas.Also just had a Chicken and Ham pie from the Breer Pie Co. – get a pie if you can they're pretty rocking (The Kilted Frog Delicatessen has them).#Epicbacon available, en masse from today – stocking Dossett Butcher tomorrow. Have a great non repetitive strain day.L*F*S: After Midnight – JJCale * Warm muscle arm * some Unravel Tea Assam from Taiwan. Posted by Piggery-Smokery on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Breer Pie’s fare – Aberdeenshire

Get your hands on some of the best pies in town from the team at Breer Pie. Setting up a collection point at Belle Marie in Kintore, those living in the north-east can easily pick up their festive orders at ease, or can also pick up some treats at any of the festive markets the Breer team may be at.

From a festive pork pie, to pork, clementine and sage, Christmas dinner, macaroni cheese, Highland beef and ale and chicken, ham and leek, there’s plenty to enjoy.

Served individually or as a family size feeding four to five, this is one treat you’ll want on your Christmas Day or Boxing Day dinner table.

For more information on the events the team will be at or how to collect the pies click here.

Christmas dinner:

Molly’s Bistro – The Douglas Hotel, Aberdeen

Fancy heading out for a festive lunch or dinner? Molly’s Bistro, which is located in The Douglas Hotel on Market Street, is offering the much-loved seasonal dish until December 20.

There is also a range of Christmas cocktails to be enjoyed while tucking into your meal and for those booking a table you will receive a complimentary glass of mulled wine, too.

The venue is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 8pm and Sunday from 9am to 8pm.

Who loves delicious gravy with roast turkey? 🦃🎄😍Home cooked festive menu now @mollysbistroaberdeen for lunch and dinner… 🍽 😋📞 01224 565536💻 mollys@aberdeendouglas.com #mollys #bistro #food #foodie #delicious #dinner #lunch #homemade #foodblogger #foodblog #foodstagram #instablogger #instagramblog #cheflife #foodphotography #instafood #foodporn #aberdeen #aberdeenshire #eat #cooking #homecooking #cosy #christmas #christmasiscoming #instachristmas #booknow Posted by Molly's Bistro on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The Spiritualist – Aberdeen

Get in the Christmas spirit at The Spiritualist on Langstane Place with some of the venue’s delicious festive dishes.

From a vegan Christmas dinner with a sweet potato and tofu spanikoptika wrapped in filo pastry, to the traditional festive offering with turkey roast, filled with stuffing and wrapped in bacon and serviced up with all the trimmings, there’s something to suit all tastes and dietary requirements.

There’s also some honey glazed pigs in blankets available as a side order, and a range of festive cocktails to sample.

Meldrum Country House Hotel – Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire

For £25 per person for a two-course meal and £30 for a three-course meal, Meldrum Country House Hotel will serve up a luxurious offering at an affordable price.

Running until December 23 in the ballroom and private dining domes, there’s also everything from steak burgers to blackened cod, venison black pudding pie, baked camembert and hot wings, not to mention a separate vegetarian menu giving everyone plenty of choices to enjoy.

Booking is essential and you can secure your table here, or by calling 01651 872294.

For the full festive offering including afternoon tea, please click here.

FESTIVE FEASTING… 🎄Now that our decs are up, the log fires are cosy and things are looking mighty festive, it's time… Posted by Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course on Thursday, November 26, 2020

Christmas drinks

Siberia Bar & Hotel – Aberdeen

Located on Belmont Street, Siberia Bar & Hotel is bringing all the festive feels to the city centre with its Tier 2 Christmas offering.

As well as a festive menu featuring a range of delicious dishes, the bar team will be slinging out a whole festive drink menu to whet customers appetites before tucking in.

Why not try out the Berry Messy Mintmas or the Cran-Beer-Y to kick off your festive celebrations! Click here to book.

The Chester Hotel – Aberdeen

Nuts about Christmas? Try out The Chester Hotel‘s new Alpine Glühwein Chalet offering which sees boozy hot chocolates, festive cocktails, steins of beer and a whole load of food including bratwurst, currywurst, steak sandwiches and crepes all being served up.

The nutcracker which includes valrhona milk and dark chocolate, Frangelico, whipped cream, toasted marshmallows, toffee fudge and chopped nuts is proving to be a big hit, and due to popularity, the limited edition ‘Tis The Season To Chester 2020 mugs are now available to purchase at the hotel for £10 each.

Click here to find out all what is happening at The Chester Hotel on Queen’s Road this festive period.

Nuts about Christmas? Take a break from the festive preparations with a performance of our Nutcracker … valrhona milk… Posted by The Chester Hotel on Monday, December 7, 2020

Orchid – Aberdeen

While you may not be able to visit Orchid at the moment, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy their delicious drinks at home.

Not only can you check out their cocktails available for UK-wide delivery here, but the bar has also launched its own virtual mixology class for four Christmas party which is run via Zoom. The class includes four cocktails, two of which are ready to drink and two that you make during the class. Running for 90/120 minutes, you’ll have your own bartender to yourself for £25 per person.

For more information or to grab your place email info@orchidaberdeen.com.

Dusk Bar – Aberdeen

Enjoy a festive tipple or two this Christmas thanks to the talented team serving up Dusk‘s tasty cocktails to be delivered right to your door.

From a mouth-watering Snowball made with Absolut vanilla vodka, coffee, Rum Chata and Kaluha, to a White Choc ‘n’ Raspberry Fizz with Beefeater gin, raspberry gomme, Cacao Blanc and soda, to the Santa Collins made from Still River rhubarb Old Tom gin with fresh citrus juice, soda and Christmas spirit to name a few, there’s plenty of drinks to explore here.

Soul Bar – Aberdeen

Soul‘s popular festive drinks menu is back and this time they are introducing a range of new cocktails, alongside some old favourites.

From the beloved Candy Cane cocktail to a refreshing Christmas Mojito, not to mention a Strawberries and Cream Martini and a Raspberry Martini Fizz, there’s plenty to sample at the Union Street bar.

Cup Aberdeen – Aberdeen

The team at Cup Aberdeen on Little Belmont Street have been busy creating a range of festive specials for all of their customers to enjoy.

From the scrumptious festive-themed hot chocolates including toasted mallow, gingerbread and After Eight, to the indulgent mint chocolate and cream pancakes and other food specials, there’s more than enough to go around at this quirky wee hot spot.