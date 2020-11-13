Table Talk: The winter warmer dishes that get us through those cold dark nights

Something went wrong - please try again later.

In this week’s vodcast, the foodie four share the recipes and ingredients that will see them through the winter, and the local food and drink produce that’s creating a stir.

How quickly we seemed to have moved from the endless days of summer into those long, dark nights.

And when winter comes calling there is only really one thing on the menu – and that’s those comforting warm dishes that really see us through.

In this week’s Table Talk vodcast, the food and drink team share the meals they love to create at this time of year – from Clare’s nutritious take on spaghetti Bolognese, to Brian’s home-cooked curries, a favourite hot sauce from Julia, and a local find from Rebecca, winter doesn’t have to be dull with the foodie four.

Among the local products featured this week are Graham’s the Family Dairy’s new Squidgies yoghurt pouches which proved an instant hit in Clare’s house, organic Futtle beers from Fife, and a potato-based gin from Arbikie.

