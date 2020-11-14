Brunch Box: Healthy banana and walnut pancakes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A staple of any weekend morning – pancakes are a favourite in households up and down the country. Here’s a recipe to bring a bit of deliciousness as you get ready to start your day.

Pancakes are essentially a fundamental ingredient when it comes to creating the perfect weekend, and this delicious recipe will help you do just that – whether you want them for breakfast, brunch, lunch or even as a sweet treat later in the day.

With the perfect combination of honey, walnuts and bananas, these pancakes will become your new favourite breakfast or brunch dish in no time.

If you’ve got more of a savoury tooth in the mornings instead of sweet, then some of our other recipes in this series may be more suited to getting your taste buds tingling. Why not try out this recipe for James Martin’s breakfast blinis, or how about this one for making the perfect Buddha bowl?

Healthy banana pancakes

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 bananas

2 British Lion eggs

30g rolled oats

½tsp baking powder

A pinch of salt

A little vegetable oil

A small knob of butter

2 banana (not too ripe), cut in half length-ways

1 tbsp honey

A few walnut pieces

Method

In a blender, blitz together the bananas, eggs, oats, baking powder and salt until combined but not smooth. Heat a little oil in a frying pan then add two separate ladles of batter into the pan, making two round pancakes. Fry on one side until golden brown and bubbles start to appear on the surface then flip them over and cook on the other side until golden. In another frying pan add the butter and fry the bananas cut side down for a couple of minutes. Add the honey and walnuts and allow it to warm through.

Recipe courtesy of www.eggrecipes.co.uk

