Sweet treats: Mini apple trifles are the perfect way to finish off the autumn harvest

If you’ve enjoyed this year’s autumn bounty, then you’ll love this sweet Scandinavian recipe to create easy mini apple trifles.

Scottish apple season is just entering its final couple of weeks but not before we sneak them into a few more tasty dishes, such as the sweet treat recipe below.

Reap the benefits of autumn before we start experiencing the real winter months with delicious apple recipes – and we have plenty for you to choose from here.

Our sweet treats series is also a regular occurrence and, if you’ve maxed out your apple baking skills, why not try your hand at something a bit different, such as this grapefruit meringue pie, this banana ice cream cheesecake recipe from Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, or even this three-ingredient Jammie Dodger fudge?

Apple trifle

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

1kg mixed apples

100-150g granulated sugar, plus 2 tbsp

200g stale sourdough bread or regular white bread

3½ tbsp salted butter

200ml double cream

Red sorrel leaves or mint leaves, to serve

Method

Core and cube the apples, place in a saucepan and set over a medium heat. Cook until bubbling, then reduce the heat and add the sugar, starting with 100g (½ cup). Taste; if you want to add more sugar, do so, but it should not be too sweet. Now leave to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring now and then to give a lumpy sauce. Leave to cool. Cut the bread into cubes. Melt the butter in a frying pan and toss in the croutons to toast, sprinkling with the 2 tbsp of sugar, until they caramelise. Leave to cool. Whip the cream until it forms soft peaks. Choose 4-6 glasses. Spoon in alternate layers of apple sauce, cream and croutons and decorate with sorrel or mint leaves.

Recipe from Scandinavian Green by Trine Hahnemann (Quadrille, £26). Photography © Columbus Leth.