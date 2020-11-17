Video: Easy blondie brownie recipe that can be made in minutes, with or without gluten

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If you’re looking for a super-quick bake for a snack or even a dessert, look no further than this simple but delicious recipe.

Whenever I need to whip up a family dessert in minutes, I turn to this ridiculously easy blondie brownie recipe.

While I love a rich chocolate brownie, the blondies make a nice change and I love the contrast between the golden base and the milk chocolate chunks.

I make it using gluten-free flour, but you can use plain instead without problems. This recipe uses half the sugar of typical brownies, and I’ve swapped butter for groundnut oil largely for the ease and added moisture, but also to keep the bake lighter.

Including ground almond gives it a denser texture and adds nutrients along with natural sweetness – but I don’t hold back on the chocolate chunks which taste heavenly when served slightly melted within a freshly-baked brownie. Yum.

© Clare Johnston/DCT Media

Ingredients

(Makes 9)

1 cup plain or gluten-free flour (100g)

1 cup ground almond (100g)

½ cup (50g) golden caster or brown sugar

½ cup groundnut oil

2 eggs

½ tsp baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup chocolate pieces

For more of a vanilla flavour, add in a teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Method

Line a square baking tray (mine is 21cm x 21cm) with greaseproof paper and pre-heat the over to 160c (fan), 180c/gas mark 4. Mix everything apart from the chocolate pieces in a mixer until combined, then add the chocolate chunks and blitz for 5 seconds. Use a spatula to distribute the mix evenly over the base of your square baking tray – don’t worry if it doesn’t quite reach the edges. Put it in the oven and leave for 30 minutes until golden brown on top. Leave to cool and then cut into squares for serving.

