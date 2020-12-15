24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Your chance to win an overnight stay at The Chester Hotel with breakfast plus £50 dining voucher

Something went wrong - please try again later.

For those who love a spot of luxury, today’s prize of an overnight stay for two at one of Aberdeen’s top hotels is a must.

When it comes to style and sophistication, there’s only one place in Aberdeen where old granite meets the new era of fashion and modernism, and that’s The Chester Hotel.

And we’re giving one lucky reader the opportunity to win themselves an overnight stay with breakfast the next morning to indulge in.

Better still, we’re also offering up a £50 food voucher to treat yourself in the opulent surroundings of The Chester Hotel. Whether you’d prefer to dine al fresco in the venue’s stunning pop-up outdoor marquee, or indoors, there’s plenty of different spaces to enjoy, including The Gallery Bar.

Best known for its outstanding food and drink offering, the hotel, which is located on Queen’s Road, offers up a range of dishes for you and your dining partner to try out.

Offering a cosy, romantic getaway, this giveaway is one you won’t want to miss out on, especially if you’re looking to treat someone else at the same time.

For your chance to win this brilliant prize, enter your details into the form below by noon tomorrow.

The voucher is valid until March 31, 2021 and booking is subject to availability. The £50 voucher is also only valid on food items and not drinks.

