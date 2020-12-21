24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win an overnight stay with breakfast at the stunning Maryculter House in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Immerse yourself in the luxury of Maryculter House’s offering and enjoy the stunning views and nearby walks during your stay.

Situated on the riverbank of the River Dee lies the enchanting Maryculter House.

Hidden by a cluster of woodland, the hotel dates back to 1225 and has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment which has seen numerous rooms and guest areas become much more relaxing.

And speaking of relaxing, today’s prize is certainly that, with the stunning hotel offering up an overnight stay for two with breakfast the next morning for one lucky reader to win.

Steeped in Scottish history, the hotel is just a 15-minute drive from Aberdeen city centre but enjoys the luxuries the north-east countryside bestows.

While you’re staying, you can indulge in the hotel’s fine fare too, with head chef Alan Clarke and his team serving up some of the best food in the area.

Sourcing his products locally, you’ll find a variety of local producers from the north-east on Alan’s menus, from breakfast right through to the evening.

There’s even a Sunday lunch feast to be had, so if you time your stay right, you may even be able to indulge in all it has to offer.

For your chance to win this wonderful prize, enter your details into the form below by noon tomorrow (Tuesday December 22).

Booking is subject to availability and the breakfast menu is subject to change.

To enter:

