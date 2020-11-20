Aberdeen’s FreshMex to head south of the border with expansion plans for Deliveroo ‘dark kitchen’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The popular Tex-Mex eatery in the city centre is expanding into England in 2021.

Aberdeen’s popular Tex-Mex street food restaurant, FreshMex, has signed a partnership with Deliveroo to open the first FreshMex Deliveroo Editions kitchen in Nottingham.

The firm opened its first venue in Aberdeen venue on Schoolhill in January 2021, the firm, which began life at a local farmers’ market in 2015, will open the “dark kitchen” down south which will serve up a range of company’s popular Mexican dishes with a Texan twist.

What is a ‘dark kitchen’?

Deliveroo Editions, also known as “dark kitchens”, are hubs of small professional workspaces where the delivery firm hand-picks restaurants to open a kitchen in different cities, without the cost of paying for premises on the high street. There are 16 of them in the UK and 33 globally.

Robbie Moult, 28, co-founder and director of FreshMex, was approached to partner with the food delivery firm to bring the award-winning offering to the area.

© Supplied by FreshMex

A platform to help support the restaurant industry by giving businesses the opportunity to expand into new areas or reach new clientele, Robbie is excited about the move and has grown employment numbers from 25 to 40 as a result.

He said: “We are delighted to continue our exclusive partnership with Deliveroo and bring FreshMex to Nottingham through our first Editions site in England.

“Deliveroo operate 16 Edition kitchens in the UK and 33 globally – where all food is prepared for delivery only. ‘Dark kitchens’ have seen a major rise in the hospitality trade across the UK and we have become increasingly aware of them. It’s a brilliant way to expand our brand and allows us to get our fresh, quality food to as many people as possible – it’s an incredibly exciting opportunity for FreshMex which I am confident will provide a strong footing for further growth.

© Simon Price

“It’s wonderful to be able to add to our passionate team during these times. It is testament to the hard work they put in every day to create a fresh menu offering for our loyal customers. We are grateful for the support received from both suppliers and customers in and around Aberdeen.”

FreshMex’s burrito has also claimed the title of Scotland’s most ordered dish on Deliveroo for the past two years and picked up the “Pop-Up to Prime Time” award at Deliveroo’s first ever restaurant awards last year through customer votes.

To celebrate the announcement, the eatery is giving out more than 500 free meals to its current subscriber base.

Danny Harris, head of Deliveroo Editions regional UK sites, said: “We are thrilled to bring FreshMex to England through Deliveroo Editions. We have been working closely with the FreshMex team for the past few years and have been in discussions for some time.

© Supplied by FreshMex

“The firm’s stats are very impressive, and we are sure their freshly made Tex-Mex street food is going to go down well with Deliveroo customers in Nottingham.”

During lockdown, the firm also donated PPE and free meals to medical and emergency workers around Aberdeen, as well as local food bank Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE).

Robbie added: “We have gained a tremendous following and hope to continue giving back to them as much as possible over the coming years – without their enthusiasm and encouragement we would not be in the position to expand FreshMex and it’s something we are acutely aware of.

“When people support local, they should know effort is put in to giving back to the local community in whatever way possible – whether it means local suppliers, community programmes or charities.”