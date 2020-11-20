TABLE TALK: From Texan to Taz bars, the long-lost sweets and chocolates we want to bring back

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

In this week’s vodcast, the Foodie Four recall those discontinued favourites they would love to see returned the shelves.

Picture the scene; a young child of the 80s skips down to the newsagents one Friday to buy a Texan bar – but when she arrives and scans the shop’s counter there is no sign of the chocolate treat.

That child was me, and this week’s Table Talk is dedicated to all those who have loved and lost their favourite treats. From Time Outs to Taz bars, Spangles and more, get ready to take a walk down memory lane with the Food and Drink team as we recall our favourite discontinued sweets and chocolates.

Also this week, we feature some of the Scottish food and drink produce to catch our eye, including a tangy Creme de Cassis from Ogilvy Spirits, a box of gin-tasting delights from Eden Mill, and a sea salt produced using a centuries-old method through which sea water trickles down blackthorn branches to create a unique product.

Watch more in the Table Talk series..