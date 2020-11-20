Big wins for the region as local whiskies take home prizes at Scottish Whisky Awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The north, north east, Highlands and Islands whisky producers have celebrated picking up gongs at the national awards.

There were many big wins for whisky distilleries in the north, north east, Moray and the Highlands and Islands this week as 12 of the region’s distilleries took home a prize at the 2020 second annual Scottish Whisky Awards on November 19.

Presented virtually by Des Clarke, winners included Ardbeg, Glenmorangie, Tomatin and the Isle of Rasaay Distillery.

More than 125 whiskies progressed to the finals of the national competition, which aims to celebrate and promote Scotch whisky.

A 32-strong judging panel from across the UK and Europe assessed the entries, including some of the world’s biggest Scotch experts. Due to the pandemic, the award’s usual “judging day” was moved online and judges participated in numerous blind taste tests online to help whittle down the winners.

The chairman of the judging panel, Professor Alan Wolstenholme, said: “Congratulations to all our winners for their success in this most challenging of years. Winning a Scottish Whisky Award is a significant achievement given the intense competition and rigorous judging.

“This year, we have seen distilleries, suppliers and producers step up to support their local communities when they needed it most. Scotch Whisky continues to demonstrate its strength, resilience, creativity, and community spirit. It is an industry which continues to shine brightly in good times and bad. We in Scotland can all be very proud of this.

“I applaud all of our winners and encourage them to make the most of this recognition by promoting Scotch worldwide as the whisky of choice.”

There were nine taste categories, each of which had a gold, silver and bronze winner, along with seven business categories with one overall winner. The categories and winners from the region are as follows:

Single malt no age statement

Silver: Ardbeg Blaaaack Committee Release; Ardbeg distillery (Islay)

Single Malt under 12 Year Old

Gold: Ardbeg 10 year old; Ardbeg Distillery

Single Malt 13-16 Year Old

Gold: Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban; Glenmorangie distillery

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban; Glenmorangie distillery Silver: Highland Park Saltire Edition 2; Highland Park Distillery

Single Malt 17-20 Year Old

Gold: Tomatin 18 Year Old; Tomatin Distillery

Tomatin 18 Year Old; Tomatin Distillery Silver: Craigellachie 17 Year Old; Craigellachie Distillery

Craigellachie 17 Year Old; Craigellachie Distillery Bronze: Glenmorangie 19 years old; Glenmorangie Distillery

Single Malt 21 Year Old and Over

Gold: Bunnahabain 25 year old; Bunnahabain Distillery

Silver : Royal Brackla 21 Year Old; Royal Brackla Distillery

: Royal Brackla 21 Year Old; Royal Brackla Distillery Bronze: Glenmorangie Grand Vintage 1995; Glenmorangie Distillery

Single cask and speciality whisky

Bronze: Tomatin Decades II; Tomatin Distillery

Brand Experience of the Year

Isle of Rasaay Distillery