From a scrumptious side dish, to cheesecake and pizza bread, three ways to use ricotta cheese

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

These three recipes show just how versatile and user-friendly the sweet cheese actually is.

Ricotta is one of the few cheeses that is nicer when added to other dishes than it is on its own.

These three recipes show just how well ricotta goes with an array of dishes – from sides to cheesecakes.

If you’ve been inspired and want to spend more time in the kitchen, take a look at some of our previous “three ways with” recipes here.

Roasted Chantenay carrots with ricotta, pecans and coriander

(Serves 4 as a side)

Ingredients

Chantenay carrots

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp chilli flakes

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

150g ricotta

125g pecans, chopped

1 small pack coriander, roughly chopped

Method

Heat the oven to 190C. In a large bowl mix the Chantenays with the olive oil, cumin seeds, chilli flakes and crushed garlic. Season with salt and pepper and mix to thoroughly coat the Chantenays. Spread the Chantenays in a single layer on a non-stick baking sheet and roast for 30 minutes, or until tender. Remove from the oven and place into a serving dish. Crumble over the ricotta and top with the chopped pecans and coriander.

Recipe from chantenay.co.uk

Radish, ham and ricotta pizza breads

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

200g ricotta cheese

Small pack tarragon, finely chopped

Salt and freshly-ground black pepper

2 flatbreads

8 radishes, sliced

75g Parma ham

1 handful rocket leaves

2 tbsp olive oil

Method

Mix together the ricotta cheese, chopped tarragon and season to taste. Spread the ricotta mixture over two shop-bought flatbreads. Put under a hot grill for two to three minutes to warm through. When they are warmed and slightly toasted around the edge, remove from the grill and top with the sliced radishes, Parma ham, rocket and a drizzle of olive oil.

Recipe from www.loveradish.co.uk

Strawberry, ricotta and lemon thyme cheesecake

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

500g ricotta cheese

250g mascarpone cheese

150g icing sugar

4 free-range large eggs

Finely-grated zest of 1 lemon

4 tbsp candied peel

A handful of thyme flowers and leaves, chopped

200g strawberries

Icing sugar, for sifting

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 170C. Butter and line a 23cm cake tin with baking parchment. Place the ricotta and mascarpone in a large bowl, sift in the icing sugar and beat well. Add the eggs, one by one, and beat well. Add the lemon zest, the candied peel and the chopped thyme flowers and leaves and mix well. Pour the cheesecake mixture into the prepared cake tin and bake on the middle shelf of the oven for about one hour. The cheesecake should be firm when ready. Cool on a wire rack. Hull and slice the strawberries, and when the cheesecake is ready arrange them in a spiral on the top. Sift icing sugar on top and serve.

Recipe from www.berryworld.com

More in this series…