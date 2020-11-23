From a scrumptious side dish, to cheesecake and pizza bread, three ways to use ricotta cheese

These three recipes show just how versatile and user-friendly the sweet cheese actually is.
Roasted Chantenay carrots with ricotta, pecans and coriander
(Serves 4 as a side)
Ingredients
- Chantenay carrots
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp cumin seeds
- 1 tbsp chilli flakes
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 150g ricotta
- 125g pecans, chopped
- 1 small pack coriander, roughly chopped
Method
- Heat the oven to 190C. In a large bowl mix the
- Chantenays with the olive oil, cumin seeds, chilli flakes and crushed garlic.
- Season with salt and pepper and mix to thoroughly coat the Chantenays.
- Spread the Chantenays in a single layer on a non-stick baking sheet and roast for 30 minutes, or until tender.
- Remove from the oven and place into a serving dish. Crumble over the ricotta and top with the chopped pecans and coriander.
Recipe from chantenay.co.uk
Radish, ham and ricotta pizza breads
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
- 200g ricotta cheese
- Small pack tarragon, finely chopped
- Salt and freshly-ground black pepper
- 2 flatbreads
- 8 radishes, sliced
- 75g Parma ham
- 1 handful rocket leaves
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Method
- Mix together the ricotta cheese, chopped tarragon and season to taste.
- Spread the ricotta mixture over two shop-bought flatbreads.
- Put under a hot grill for two to three minutes to warm through. When they are warmed and slightly toasted around the edge, remove from the grill and top with the sliced radishes, Parma ham, rocket and a drizzle of olive oil.
Recipe from www.loveradish.co.uk
Strawberry, ricotta and lemon thyme cheesecake
(Serves 6)
Ingredients
- 500g ricotta cheese
- 250g mascarpone cheese
- 150g icing sugar
- 4 free-range large eggs
- Finely-grated zest of 1 lemon
- 4 tbsp candied peel
- A handful of thyme flowers and leaves, chopped
- 200g strawberries
- Icing sugar, for sifting
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 170C. Butter and line a 23cm cake tin with baking parchment. Place the ricotta and mascarpone in a large bowl, sift in the icing sugar and beat well.
- Add the eggs, one by one, and beat well. Add the lemon zest, the candied peel and the chopped thyme flowers and leaves and mix well.
- Pour the cheesecake mixture into the prepared cake tin and bake on the middle shelf of the oven for about one hour.
- The cheesecake should be firm when ready. Cool on a wire rack.
- Hull and slice the strawberries, and when the cheesecake is ready arrange them in a spiral on the top. Sift icing sugar on top and serve.
Recipe from www.berryworld.com
