Baking recipes: Former Bake Off winner teams up with golden syrup producer to make these delicious treats

Candice Brown is back in the kitchen stirring up some more mouthwatering recipes using Lyle’s Golden Syrup.

Candice Brown started baking when she was just four years old. That passion for cooking in the kitchen led her to win the seventh series of The Great British Bake Off in 2016.

More recently, she joined forces with Lyle’s Golden Syrup to launch a limited edition syrup tin with The Trussell Trust, with the aim of helping raise £40,000 for the charity and work towards a future where no one needs foodbanks.

© Supplied

You will find these special, limited edition 454g “Raise a Smile” tins of Lyle’s Golden Syrup on sale in shops now, with 20p from each one going directly to the charity.

Candice Brown’s cornflake tart

(Makes 1 large tart)

© Supplied

Ingredients

For the pastry:

150g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

25g ground almonds

A pinch of salt

100g cold, unsalted butter, cubed

30g golden caster sugar

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1 large egg yolk

For the filling:

75g unsalted butter

150g Lyle’s Golden Syrup

50g soft light brown sugar

Pinch of salt

150g cornflakes

25g desiccated coconut

100g raspberry, strawberry or cherry jam

Method

To make the pastry, put the flour, ground almonds and salt into a large bowl. Add the butter and rub in to make a breadcrumb texture. Add the sugar and lemon zest and mix through with a blunt knife. Add the egg yolk and continue mixing with the knife. If the pastry dough isn’t quite coming together, add a little cold water, a tsp at a time. Use your hands to bring the pastry dough together without kneading it too much. Flatten into a disc and wrap in cling film, then chill in the fridge for 1-2 hours. Preheat the oven to 200C/Fan 180C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Roll out the chilled pastry on a lightly floured worktop to about 3mm thick. Use the rolling pin to lift the pastry up and into a 23cm fluted, loose-bottomed flan tin. Take a small piece of excess pastry dough from the edge and use it to push the pastry into the flutes of the tin. Trim off all the excess pastry. Prick the base of the pastry case with a fork, then chill for 15 minutes. Scrunch up a piece of greaseproof paper, then smooth it out and use to line the pastry case. Fill with baking beads and bake blind for 20 minutes. Remove the paper and beads and bake for a further 10 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oven, but leave the oven on. Combine the butter, syrup, sugar and salt in a pan set over a low to medium heat and allow to melt together and become glossy and thick, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat, then tip in the cornflakes and coconut and mix in gently to cover evenly in the hot syrup – try not to break up the cornflakes too much. Spread your choice of jam over the bottom of the cooked pastry case and top with the cornflake mixture. Return the tart to the oven to bake for 15-20 minutes until the filling is golden brown.

Salted caramel shortbread

(Makes 12-15)

© Supplied

Ingredients

For the caramel:

120g unsalted butter

100g light brown sugar

100ml double cream

3 tbsp Lyle’s Golden Syrup

½ tsp rock salt

For the shortbread:

85g golden caster sugar

170g unsalted butter, softened

230g plain flour, plus extra

For dusting:

25g ground almonds

Pinch of salt

50g chocolate (dark and white)

A few toasted, flaked almonds (optional)

Method