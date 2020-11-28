Baking recipes: Former Bake Off winner teams up with golden syrup producer to make these delicious treats

Candice Brown is back in the kitchen stirring up some more mouthwatering recipes using Lyle’s Golden Syrup.
Candice Brown started baking when she was just four years old. That passion for cooking in the kitchen led her to win the seventh series of The Great British Bake Off in 2016.
More recently, she joined forces with Lyle’s Golden Syrup to launch a limited edition syrup tin with The Trussell Trust, with the aim of helping raise £40,000 for the charity and work towards a future where no one needs foodbanks.
You will find these special, limited edition 454g “Raise a Smile” tins of Lyle’s Golden Syrup on sale in shops now, with 20p from each one going directly to the charity.
Candice Brown’s cornflake tart
(Makes 1 large tart)
Ingredients
For the pastry:
- 150g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
- 25g ground almonds
- A pinch of salt
- 100g cold, unsalted butter, cubed
- 30g golden caster sugar
- Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
- 1 large egg yolk
For the filling:
- 75g unsalted butter
- 150g Lyle’s Golden Syrup
- 50g soft light brown sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 150g cornflakes
- 25g desiccated coconut
- 100g raspberry, strawberry or cherry jam
Method
- To make the pastry, put the flour, ground almonds and salt into a large bowl.
- Add the butter and rub in to make a breadcrumb texture. Add the sugar and lemon zest and mix through with a blunt knife. Add the egg yolk and continue mixing with the knife. If the pastry dough isn’t quite coming together, add a little cold water, a tsp at a time.
- Use your hands to bring the pastry dough together without kneading it too much. Flatten into a disc and wrap in cling film, then chill in the fridge for 1-2 hours.
- Preheat the oven to 200C/Fan 180C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Roll out the chilled pastry on a lightly floured worktop to about 3mm thick. Use the rolling pin to lift the pastry up and into a 23cm fluted, loose-bottomed flan tin.
- Take a small piece of excess pastry dough from the edge and use it to push the pastry into the flutes of the tin. Trim off all the excess pastry. Prick the base of the pastry case with a fork, then chill for 15 minutes.
- Scrunch up a piece of greaseproof paper, then smooth it out and use to line the pastry case. Fill with baking beads and bake blind for 20 minutes. Remove the paper and beads and bake for a further 10 minutes until golden brown.
- Remove from the oven, but leave the oven on.
- Combine the butter, syrup, sugar and salt in a pan set over a low to medium heat and allow to melt together and become glossy and thick, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat, then tip in the cornflakes and coconut and mix in gently to cover evenly in the hot syrup – try not to break up the cornflakes too much.
- Spread your choice of jam over the bottom of the cooked pastry case and top with the cornflake mixture.
- Return the tart to the oven to bake for 15-20 minutes until the filling is golden brown.
Salted caramel shortbread
(Makes 12-15)
Ingredients
For the caramel:
- 120g unsalted butter
- 100g light brown sugar
- 100ml double cream
- 3 tbsp Lyle’s Golden Syrup
- ½ tsp rock salt
For the shortbread:
- 85g golden caster sugar
- 170g unsalted butter, softened
- 230g plain flour, plus extra
For dusting:
- 25g ground almonds
- Pinch of salt
- 50g chocolate (dark and white)
- A few toasted, flaked almonds (optional)
Method
- For the caramel, melt the butter, brown sugar and syrup in a large pan over a medium heat, swirling the mixture in the pan to prevent sticking. When the sugar has dissolved, allow the mix to bubble and froth until it turns to a golden caramel colour.
- Remove from the heat, pour in the double cream and whisk thoroughly until thick and smooth. Sprinkle with the salt. Transfer to a bowl and place in the fridge to cool and thicken.
- For the shortbread: Beat together the sugar and butter until pale and fluffy. Add the flour, ground almonds and salt and mix together briefly with your hands – do not overwork the dough.
- Wrap in cling film and chill for about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180C/Fan 160C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Line 2 baking sheets with greaseproof paper.
- Roll out the shortbread dough on a lightly floured worktop to about 3mm thick. Using a circular cutter, cut out round shapes and place on the lined baking sheet. Re-roll the dough and continue cutting out until the dough is used up. Return to the fridge to firm up for 20 minutes.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes until lightly golden and set. Remove from the oven.
- Allow to cool for a couple of minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling. Turn over half of the biscuits and dollop a tsp of the thick caramel on to the centre of each base.
- Set a second round on top, right way up, and press down lightly. Place the sandwiched biscuits in one layer on a flat tray lined with greaseproof paper.
- Melt each type of chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water.
- Drizzle a little melted dark chocolate across each sandwiched biscuit, followed by the white chocolate.
- If desired, before the chocolate sets, sprinkle over some toasted flaked almonds, toasted chopped nuts or a little desiccated coconut.