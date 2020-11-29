St Andrews Day recipes: Share the celebration with these easy-to-make dishes

What says ‘Scotland’ more than a sausage roll? Have a go at making your own with this recipe, plus how to make a delicious Scotch egg.
St Andrew’s Day is coming up – time to enjoy a dram and perhaps have a bit of a wee celebration in the house.
These recipes, revived classics, are guaranteed to rustle up some fun in the kitchen, even if you are only sharing them with your immediate household.
When having guests round to visit becomes the norm once more, the sausage roll garland is a showstopper.
Sure to impress, perfect for sharing, and tastes as good as it looks.
A great centrepiece for a St Andrew’s Day or Boxing Day brunch, the family, or guests, will get a real kick out of pulling off their own individual piece.
Scotch eggs have also been making a comeback in recent years, and for good reason.
They have that lovely combination of smooth centred egg, the meatiness of the sausage and the crispiness of the breadcrumb shell.
You can also spice them up a bit with ginger or chilli, and some fresh coriander, added to the sausage meat mix.
Scotch eggs
(Makes 6)
Ingredients
- 450g best-quality sausage meat
- 6 hard-boiled or semi-hard-boiled eggs
- 1 tbsp freshly chopped herbs (mix of parsley, chives, thyme)
- ½ tsp English mustard
- 1 beaten egg
- Seasoned flour
- Dry white breadcrumbs (not too fine)
- Oil for deep frying
- Ballymaloe Original Relish
Method
- Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and put the eggs in carefully, one by one, ensuring they are completely covered by water. Bring back to the boil and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Pour off the hot water and cover the eggs with cold water.
- When cold, peel the shell from the egg. Mix the herbs and mustard thoroughly through the sausage meat and season with sea salt and freshly cracked pepper.
- Divide the sausage meat into six, even-sized pieces. Put a piece of the sausage meat on to a floured board and flatten it with your hand to form an oval shape large enough to cover an egg.
- Shape the meat around the egg with your hands, making sure the egg is evenly coated and that there are no cracks. Repeat with the rest of the eggs.
- Roll the eggs in seasoned flour, then beaten egg then finally coat them with dry, white breadcrumbs.
- Heat the oil for deep-frying, making sure it is deep enough to cover the eggs.
- The oil should be at a medium heat; 180C/ 350F, because if it is too hot, the outside will be brown before the inside is hot. Put the Scotch eggs into the basket (two at a time) and lower them into the oil. Fry them for 5-6 minutes, remove and drain on kitchen paper.
- Serve warm with a green salad and a generous helping of relish.
Sausage roll garland
(Serves 6-8)
Ingredients
For the sausage mix:
- 225g lean pork, minced
- 225g pork fat, minced
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 2 tsps of mixed herbs (thyme, marjoram, basil and rosemary, mixed and chopped)
- 1 egg, beaten
- 190g soft breadcrumbs
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the pastry:
- 350g all butter puff pastry
- Ballymaloe Original Relish
- 1 egg, beaten
- A little milk
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C/Fan 160C/350F/Gas Mark 4.
- Combine all the sausage mix ingredients together and mix well. Fry a little of the mixture in a frying pan to check the seasoning, adjust if necessary.
- If using homemade puff pastry, using a floured surface, roll the pastry out into a big rectangle, a little thicker than a £1 coin.
- Roll the meat mix into a sausage shape with your hands and place it lengthwise on one side of the rectangle.
- Spread some relish over the pastry, leaving the last quarter free for sealing.
- Roll the sausage and pastry into tube shape, pressing the seam together.
- Join both ends together forming a circle, pressing to seal tightly. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Mix the egg and milk and brush the pastry with the mixture.
- Using a sharp knife, score through the garland to within 1cm of the inside, at 2.5cm intervals.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until puffed, golden and cooked through.
- Serve with more relish on the side.
