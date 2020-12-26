From gravy to mince pies, how you can use Christmas leftovers to make cocktails – yes, cocktails!

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Make your Christmas leftovers go that little bit further by whipping up a mince pie martini and a cocktail that uses parsnips…

If you’ve overindulged yesterday and haven’t yet managed to eat the last remaining mince pies, never fear because we’ve got the cocktail just for you which will see your festive favourites last that little bit longer.

Featuring a range of favourite Christmas dinner ingredients, these three cocktail recipes from Discarded Spirits are bound to tantalise, or confuse, your tastebuds as you explore the festive dinner table in a whole new way.

The sustainable spirits brand has used the reused the most thrown away foods into delicious cocktails everyone (providing they are over 18) can enjoy.

Mince Pie Martini

Ingredients

35ml Discarded Cascara Vermouth infused with mince pie filling

15ml Banana Peel Rum

20ml pie pastry syrup (take three mince pies, crumble them and cook with 350ml of water and 150g of sugar over a low heat for 25 minutes then strain)

25ml lemon juice

Method

Shake in a shaker with ice and fine strain into a coupe glass, then dust with icing sugar.

Parsnipa Colada

Ingredients

35ml Discarded Banana Peel Rum

100ml almond milk

Parsnips (take a small handful of leftover roast parsnips and boil until soft)

15ml maple syrup

Method

Shake in a shaker with ice and strain, or combine in a blender and pour into a highball glass with ice.

Everything but the Sprouts

Ingredients

25ml gravy washed Ailsa Bay whisky (add 150ml of gravy to 500ml whisky in a jar. Freeze for four hours, scoop out the solids and strain the remaining liquid through a muslin cloth to get the gravy wash)

25ml Discarded Cascara

1 heaped bar spoon of cranberry sauce

Ginger ale

Method