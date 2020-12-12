24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: A luxurious afternoon tea or lunch for two at Contini

Something went wrong - please try again later.

You can enjoy a spot of afternoon tea or a delicious lunch at Contini in Edinburgh if you bag today’s prize.

Take a trip to Scotland’s capital when it is safe to do so and enjoy the culinary delight that is Contini.

The Italian and Scottish restaurant is run by third generation Italian Scots and leading restaurateurs, Victor and Carina Contini, who continue to champion independent family businesses in Scotland.

© Supplied by Contini

Bringing the flavours of Italy direct from the Italian markets that we can’t source in Scotland, like Burrata, camone tomatoes and Parmigiano Reggiano the firm also uses Scottish suppliers like Errington’s, Isle of Mull Cheese, Phantassie Farm, Campbell Prime Meats, and Crombie’s of Edinburgh on its menus.

Indulge in a spot of afternoon tea or sample their lunch menu, the choice is yours.

You’ll have a voucher up to the value of £50 to spend, however drinks are not included. And, you can use the voucher at The Scottish Cafe and Restaurant at the Scottish National Gallery or at Contini’s George Street premises, too.

© Supplied by Contini

For your chance to win this prize, enter your details into the form below by noon tomorrow.

The voucher must be redeemed by the end of February 2021 and booking is subject to availability.

The voucher must be redeemed by the end of February 2021 and booking is subject to availability.

