24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: A luxurious afternoon tea or lunch for two at Contini

You can enjoy a spot of afternoon tea or a delicious lunch at Contini in Edinburgh if you bag today's prize.
by Julia Bryce
December 12, 2020, 12:00 pm Updated: December 13, 2020, 9:23 am
Take a trip to Scotland’s capital when it is safe to do so and enjoy the culinary delight that is Contini.

The Italian and Scottish restaurant is run by third generation Italian Scots and leading restaurateurs, Victor and Carina Contini, who continue to champion independent family businesses in Scotland.

© Supplied by Contini
The charming interior of Contini in Edinburgh’s George Street.

Bringing the flavours of Italy direct from the Italian markets that we can’t source in Scotland, like Burrata, camone tomatoes and Parmigiano Reggiano the firm also uses Scottish suppliers like Errington’s, Isle of Mull Cheese, Phantassie Farm, Campbell Prime Meats, and Crombie’s of Edinburgh on its menus.

Indulge in a spot of afternoon tea or sample their lunch menu, the choice is yours.

You’ll have a voucher up to the value of £50 to spend, however drinks are not included. And, you can use the voucher at The Scottish Cafe and Restaurant at the Scottish National Gallery or at Contini’s George Street premises, too.

© Supplied by Contini
Contini’s new dine at home concept.

For your chance to win this prize, enter your details into the form below by noon tomorrow.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

The voucher must be redeemed by the end of February 2021 and booking is subject to availability.

To enter:

Follow Contini on social media including www.facebook.com/ContiniGeorgeStreet, Twitter and Instagram to keep up to date with the firm.

