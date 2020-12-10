24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a pair of tickets to James Martin’s cooking demo at Taste of Grampian 2021

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The celebrity chef is no stranger to the annual foodie festival, and you could be getting tips from the man himself.

James Martin is one of the UK’s top celebrity chefs and usually graces our TV screens most weekends cooking up a storm.

However, we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to bag not one but two seats to his cooking demonstration at next year’s Taste of Grampian.

Scheduled to take place at P&J Live in June 2021, the north-east’s biggest food festival usually attracts crowds of 14,000 plus and sees around 200 food and drink exhibitors showcase their outstanding produce.

From cooking demos to masterclasses, not to mention wine tastings, a spirits and beer tent, street food vendors, various markets and entertainment throughout the day for all ages, the festival is not to be missed.

Fancy getting the chance to see James Martin in action?

For your chance to win, enter your details into the form below by noon tomorrow.

The date of the event may change due to coronavirus restrictions, however the tickets will be honoured. If the date does change and James Martin can no longer make it, an alternative chef will be appointed and the ticket will be honoured for that event instead.

For more information on Taste of Grampian or to watch the videos from the virtual event which took place earlier this year visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk.