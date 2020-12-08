From Macduff to Mauritius: How one north-east man launched his own rum brand on the paradise island

Something went wrong - please try again later.

From the stormy shores of Macduff to the tropical island of Mauritius, it’s all fun in the sun for drinks entrepreneur.

A north-east man has swapped his coastal hometown of Macduff for the white sands of Mauritius by launching a new tropical rum on the Indian Ocean island which is picking up awards around the world.

David Adamson fell in love with the island nation when he first visited in 2016 and as a result, the 31-year-old decided to launch his own craft rum, Beach Bum Rum, in both a silver and gold expression.

Infused with the spirit and flavour of Mauritius, both 40% ABV rums are distilled on the island and have picked up industry accolades since launching, winning silver medals at this year’s London Spirit’s Competition (LSC) and major spirits competitions in London and San Francisco.

A year in the making

David, who now lives in Dubai and has worked in the drinks industry for more than a decade, partnered with the distillery team based on the island and took around a year to perfect his recipe.

The molasses-based rum is made and bottled in Mauritius and features natural Mauritian flavours of vanilla and coconut. It is a blend of island sugarcanes which have been distilled using a combination of column and pot stills.

He said: “Mauritius is a once in lifetime destination and with beach holidays a distant memory for so many of us, I think it’s timely to be launching a rum which can offer a little slice of paradise as we prepare for a Christmas period like no other.

“The rums are truly a taste of Mauritius in a bottle. I wanted to use the island’s incredible sugar cane to produce my own unique blend and then naturally infuse the rums with coconut and vanilla.”

Launching during the coronavirus pandemic

David says starting a new business and launching a product during a global pandemic was challenging, but having a keen interest in rum, he admits there’s no time like the present in sharing his “bottle of sunshine” with the public.

“It was hard, there’s no doubt about that. Starting a new business during a global pandemic has its obvious challenges and risks, but I’m glad the rums are now available for people to enjoy, and I hope they bring some welcome tropical sunshine during the darker months,” said David.

“When I first started out I spent some time working at a winery in England but pruning vines in the cold UK winter wasn’t for me. I was always attracted to rum and knew there was a gap in the market for a fun, modern brand to come out of Mauritius which has been making some of the world’s best rum for 150 years.

“We’ve had the vodka boom and are at the tail end of the gin craze. Now we’re seeing rum’s popularity grow in the UK. It’s a really consumer friendly spirit and unlike whisky and tequila which are heavier and less approachable, rum is lighter in taste, has lots of different flavour profiles and can be mixed easily. The perception of rum is also changing. Gone are the days when rum was the reserve of sailors.”

David has ambitions to see the brand become a household name and be stocked across major supermarket chains and bars around the world.

Following the UK launch the products will be debuted across the USA, Baltics, Eastern Europe, Africa and Australia in the coming months.

The rums are priced at £29.99 for a 70cl bottle.