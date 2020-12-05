Brunch box: An amazing breakfast focaccia for the best start to the day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Focaccia is an absolute delight to eat – but this breakfast version of the Italian bread takes it to the next level.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but can often be neglected. However, making something a little different can give you real enthusiasm for starting the day.

This amazing breakfast focaccia combines eggs, tomatoes, mushrooms, parmesan and many other fantastic ingredients that is an absolute joy to eat.

The smell coming from the oven as this cooks will have your tastebuds tickled and you simply won’t be able to wait to tuck in.

Breakfast focaccia

(Serves 10)

Ingredients

400g bread flour

1 sachet of activated dried yeast

1 tsp salt

1 tsp caster sugar

250ml lukewarm water

3-5 large British Lion eggs

150g cherry tomatoes, halved

60g pitted olives, halved

5 sprigs of thyme

30g parmesan, grated

Salt

Olive oil

Method

In a large bowl mix together flour, yeast, salt and sugar. Make a well in the middle of your flour mix and pour half of the water into it. Use your hands to knead until all the ingredients are combined. Add the rest of the water and knead for about five minutes or till the dough is smooth and springy. Cover the bowl with a damp kitchen cloth and leave in a warm place for about 30 minutes, until the dough doubles in size. Transfer the dough on to a deep roasting tray (32cm x 20cm or smaller) generously covered with olive oil. Stretch it to the sides and push it down with your fingers making small wells. Drizzle the dough with olive oil. Make 3-5 egg-size balls with tin foil and press them on to the dough leaving space in between for the rest of the toppings. Use tomatoes, olives and thyme to fill the gaps in between the foil balls. Press all the toppings down into the dough. Sprinkle the parmesan over and leave for another 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan. Bake the focaccia for 15 minutes, until golden brown. Crack the eggs and transfer each into the egg-shaped holes in the dough and put the tray back into the oven for another five minutes or until the eggs are set. Serve with more olive oil and a sprinkling of sea salt flakes.

Recipe from www.eggrecipes.co.uk

