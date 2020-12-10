From Mexican treats to festive feasts to your door, the venues serving Christmas with a twist in the Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

From festive dinner menus to cracking Christmas cocktails, businesses in the Highlands are gearing up to provide an amazing Yuletide offering.

Whether you’re heading out to meet a friend for Christmas lunch or you’re catching up with a colleague over festive drinks, there’s so much to be enjoyed this period, with businesses across the Highlands set to bring lashings of festive cheer to the region.

Sitting in Tier 1, customers can enjoy longer opening hours dining until 10.30pm and grab a drink in any of their local establishments which are open without having to order a meal at the same time.

And although Christmas may be a little different for many this year, restaurants, bars and businesses across the area are determined to make the most of the celebrations, launching festive food and drink menus, not to mention specials and limited edition bakes.

Here, we uncover some of those firms offering up something rather special this Christmas…

Christmas dinner

Beaufort Hotel – Inverness

Serving up their festive menu throughout December, including Christmas Day, the Beaufort Hotel is also offering patrons the opportunity to order and takeaway their Christmas meal so they can host a virtual festive lunch or dinner with their colleagues across the city.

To order call the venue on 01463 700008.

What’s your plans this Christmas?We will be serving our festive menus all the way through December, including Christmas Day! We are now taking bookings for Pre Christmas meals, Christmas Day Lunch at the Beaufort and our Christmas takeaway for you to enjoy at home or at the office. Send us a DM or call 01463 700008 to book or pre-order. Early booking recommended to avoid disappointment. 🎄 🔔 🎅 Posted by Beaufort hotel on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The Heathmount – Inverness

Christmas this year isn’t cancelled at The Heathmount and while you can’t have a boogie at their party nights, you can devour their turkey dinners which they have launched as part of their new lunch and dinner menus.

You can view the menus here and can book a table by calling 01463 235877.

They’re also serving up a range of Christmas cocktails, too!

Glenmoriston Townhouse Hotel – Inverness

While you may not be rocking around the Christmas tree at the Glenmoriston Townhouse Hotel this year, you can enjoy a festive feast fit for a king.

From an a la carte menu to a three-course £25 per head lunch menu and three-course £30 per head dinner menu, not to mention Christmas dinner on the big day itself for £65, there’s plenty of options when it comes to dining out.

To book please contact reception on 01463 223777 or email reception@glenmoristontownhouse.com.

Mustard Seed – Inverness

Deck the halls and get your festive jumper looked out as Mustard Seed has officially launched their festive menus. Enjoy a three-course lunch for £19.95 or a three-course dinner for £29.95 with vegetarian and gluten-free options available for those with dietary requirements.

With everything from a salted caramel and dark chocolate tart to a seared haunch of venison, not to mention the traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings, monkfish, Thai prawn and crab parcels and Stornoway black pudding salad to name a few dishes, you’re in for a treat whenever you pay a visit.

Here is our gorgeous Anna in her Fabulous Santa dress waiting for our lovely customers to join us for a Festive Dinner… Posted by The Mustard Seed Restaurant on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Chieftain Hotel – Inverness

Dine out in style this Christmas at the Chieftain Hotel with the launch of their new festive menus.

Pick from a two-course (£15.95) or three-course (£19.95) option and bring your household along to get your festive celebrations off with a bang.

To book your table call 01463 23224.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas 🎄 Our Christmas Menu starts on Tuesday 1st December 2 course £15.95 3 course £19.95 Call to book your table 📞 01463 232241 Posted by Chieftain Hotel on Friday, November 27, 2020

Innes Bar – Inverness

Pull up a chair this festive season at Innes Bar for a turkey dinner (or two) and get a front row seat to watch the electronic singing Santa in all his glory.

The traditional bar is also serving up a range of other dishes, too, not to mention real ales, cocktails and more.

Posted by Innes Bar on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Escobar -Taqueria and cocktails – Inverness

Looking for a twist on the usual festive favourites? Escobar has you covered as the firm is adding its Mexican flavours into the mix, serving up a range of unique dishes.

From crispy panko brie bites to habanero and pineapple wings, not forgetting the shredded turkey burrito, the slow cooked beef tacquitos and mince pie empanadas, there’s plenty to discover on the menu at Escobar.

Lunch is available between noon and 4pm for bookings & walk ins, and dinner is served between 5pm and 9pm for bookings only.

The Allangrange – Munlochy

Alongside the venue’s popular Sunday lunch menu, The Allangrange has also launched a Christmas offering giving customers the chance to indulge in some festive favourites ahead of the big day.

With all the classics on the menu like sticky toffee pudding, vegetable broth, smoked salmon, turkey, honey glazed ham and more, what’s not to love?

Call 01463 819862 to book.

Along side our regular Sunday lunch menu we are serving our Christmas menu today. Click on our open table link to book or give us a call on 01463 819862 see you soon. Posted by The Allangrange on Sunday, December 6, 2020

The Balavoulin – Aviemore

As well as a range of festive food specials to get you in the Christmas mood, the team at The Balavoulin are also serving up a selection of seasonal-inspired cocktails which change regularly.

Anyone else starting to feel a little Christmassy….. more details to follow on our xmas specials and opening dates… Posted by The Balavoulin Aviemore on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Festive cocktails

Scotch & Rye – Inverness

The team at Scotch & Rye love the festive season and have created their very own Pigs n Blankets Old Fashioned cocktail which features bacon washed, lightly sage-infused Smokey Bowmore 12 with a rasher of crispy candied bacon on the side.

Here at Scotch and Rye we absolutely adore the Festive season and we have created something really special this… Posted by Scotch & Rye on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

As well as a whole range of other drinks including The Angels Falls, The Nutcracker which boasts rum, coffee liqueur homemade butter syrup and espresso with an indulgent hazelnut foam and Candy Mclane to name a few.

Festive cocktail prices start from £8.50.

The Heathmount – Inverness

What do you do when its sub-zero temperatures and you can drink outside without any fuss? Order some delicious festive cocktails to keep you warm!

Wrap up and find a spot by the fire pit and heaters at The Heathmount for that extra festive feel.

Bar One – Inverness

While the office parties may be on hold this year, that doesn’t stop you meeting up with a friend or colleague to have a festive beverage together. And while their capacity may be halved this year, that won’t stop the team at Bar One from pulling out all the stops when it comes to Christmas-inspired drinks.

Head along to find out what the talented bar staff up their sleeve for you…

🎅 🎁 🎄 Awful tops at the ready 🎄 🎁 🎅 Posted by Bar One on Monday, December 7, 2020

The Old Bridge – Aviemore

Not only is The Old Bridge in Aviemore getting into the festive spirit with Sunday lunch with all the trimmings being served from noon to 2.30pm but, they’re also releasing some festive drinks, too.

Included is this Inshriach Royale which is made with local gin company Inshriach‘s newly launched blackberry and sloe gin topped with prosecco.

As the hard working creatives at @inshriach prepare to roll out their red carpet tonight, we’re making a start on some… Posted by The Old Bridge on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The Winking Owl – Aviemore

If you’re on the look out for some mulled wine or mulled cider The Winking Owl has just the ticket – and, they’re serving it with warm deep filled Christmas mince pies, too!

As well as the traditional mince pies, there’s also mulled wine or cider mince pies which sound like the perfect addition to a mulled drink date.

Sweet treats

Perk Coffee & doughnuts – Inverness

We couldn’t resist sharing these festive doughnuts from the team at Perk Coffee & Doughnuts.

Featuring flavours including gingerbread latte, vegan chocolate orange, Bailey Legal (with Bailey’s), classic sugar, Nutella Grinch and vegan Biscotti Rudolph, there’s something for everyone.

Open seven days a week from 10am to 3pm, you can also order them online here. A box of six doughnuts starts from £18.

🎅🏼🎄☃️IT’S CHRISTMAS TIME🎄☃️🎅🏼Our festive menu has arrived and we’re exciteeeed! Top left to bottom right: Gingerbread… Posted by PERK Coffee & Doughnuts on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Miele’s Gelateria – Inverness

It wouldn’t be Christmas without sticky toffee pudding and ice cream parlour Miele’s Galeteria has released the flavour in time for the festive season.

A favourite on the dinner table, be sure to get yourself a scoop before it is all gone.

😮😍STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING😛😍😍😍😍🍦😍😍🍦😍😍😍JUST IN THE CABINET!!!!! Do not miss this delicious festive sticky toffee beauty!!!… Posted by Miele's Gelateria Inverness on Monday, December 7, 2020

Ladybug Cakes – Inverness

Christmas is coming and what better way to celebrate than with an edible wreath!

Made with delicious cupcakes, this wreath is one you definitely won’t be hanging on your front door. Instead, why not share them out with your family. The cupcake wreath is made with 10 cupcakes and you can also order cupcakes with decorated fondant toppers in boxes of four or six.

If you’re interested in ordering be sure to private message Ladybug Cakes on Facebook here.

Christmas is coming! 😁We are so excited! 🎅🏻🎄I’ll have everything up by this weekend for all my sweet treats that will… Posted by Ladybug cakes on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Harry Gow – Inverness

Harry Gow always has a range of delicious treats to get your hands on, and for Christmas they’ve also launched some decorative chocolate buttons.

Perfect for snacking on or topping your favourite bakes with, these buttons get our festive approval.

Here’s a sneak peek behind the scenes of some Christmas chocolate buttons in production! Posted by Harry Gow on Monday, December 7, 2020

Bad Girl Bakery – Muir of Ord

Offering up a whole range of festive treats, Bad Girl Bakery has something for everyone. From pigs in blankets sausage rolls and jammy doughnuts to gingerbread latte millionaire slices, Christmas cupcakes and more, there’s plenty to indulge in.

There’s also gin and tonic cupcakes, filo mince pies, brownie truffle Christmas puddings, tiffin and marshmallow millionaire that you can also devour as well!

For more…