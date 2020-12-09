Midweek Meal: A recipe for a warming and wholesome steak bake

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Create one of the nation’s favourite savouries at home with this recipe for a delicious steak bake.

A steak bake from Greggs is always a highlight, especially when it comes to the colder months and you just want something that’s warm and going to fill you up.

But with many places closed at the moment and venturing out for lunch just not possible for many of us, learning to make our own favourites is crucial.

Below is a recipe from Graham’s The Family Dairy for making your very own steak bake – all that’s left to do is to let us know when we can come round and pick up a slice!

Steak bakes

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable or sunflower oil

250g chopped beef stewing steak

1 small onion

2 small carrots, peeled

2 tbsp beef gravy granules

Salt and pepper to taste

1 packet of ready-rolled puff pastry

1 egg and a pinch of salt (for brushing)

Method

Preheat your oven to 180C/Fan 160C/350F/Gas Mark 4). Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper. Chop the onion as small as you can manage – the odd big bit doesn’t matter. Chop the carrot into small dice, then you’ll probably want to cut the beef into smaller pieces for an easier bite and faster cook. Place a saucepan on a high heat and add the oil and onions. Cook until the onions have softened and are a little brown – 2-3 minutes. Add the beef and fry on all sides until nicely browned and you don’t see any raw bits. Add the diced carrot, and then top up with water to nearly cover the beef (but not quite). Add the gravy granules. Turn the heat down to medium and leave to simmer until the sauce is really thick and rich – the longer the better, but at least 10 minutes. While that’s going, you can prepare the pastry. Cut your ready-rolled pastry in half, with one half being a bit bigger than the other (a pizza cutter really helps). Cut each half in quarters like a windowpane, so you’ve got four slightly bigger rectangles and four smaller ones. Whisk your egg and salt with a fork and use this mixture to brush around the edges of your smaller rectangles. When it is thick enough, divide your beef stew mix between these small rectangles and place the large rectangles on top. Press down hard to seal all around. Brush the top with egg wash and, if you like, make a pretty pattern on top with the back (blunt side) of a table knife. Place in the oven and bake for about 40 minutes or until a dark golden brown colour on top.

Recipe by James Morton for Graham’s The Family Dairy.

