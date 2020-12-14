24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a three-course lunch for two at The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Indulge in some of the best Scottish seafood at this top restaurant with idyllic views of West Sands beach.

We’re on day 14 of our 24 day giveaway and we’re staying with the seafood theme for now by offering one lucky reader the chance to win a three-course lunch for two at The Seafood Ristorante.

Located in St Andrews on the stunning east coast you and your plus one will be treated to a gorgeous seasonal lunch at one of Scotland’s most iconic dining venues.

Offering the finest Scottish seafood mixed with an Italian foundation, the restaurant currently holds the title of Catering in Scotland’s Scottish Restaurant of the Year.

The Seafood Ristorante looks over the world-famous West Sands, just behind the golf club in St Andrews, providing exceptional panoramic views over the bay.

Owned and run by Scots-Italian family, the Pieraccinis, the Seafood Ristorante offers Italian aperitifs, digestifs and Italian tapas, cicchetti and a full a la carte menu full of fresh local seafood.

The voucher must be redeemed by December 2021, is worth £65 and can only be used for the seasonal lunch menu.

For more information, visit www.theseafoodrestaurant.com or follow the restaurant on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

