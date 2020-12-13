Sweet treats: Create the wow factor with this Christmas quark pavlova

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Make this amazing pavlova and you will add something beautiful to your Christmas Day desserts.

Pavlova has to be one of the most delightful sweet treats, both to enjoy and also to look at.

We all love a bit of luxury, particularly at this time of the year, when we like to treat ourselves to the very best when celebrating the festive season.

This recipe is simple and delicious and will have everyone praising your amazing skills in the kitchen.

Recipe by Flora Shedden for Graham’s the Family Dairy.

Christmas Quark Pavolva

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

5 large egg whites

300g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

600ml Graham’s double cream

200g Graham’s quark

Mixed seasonal fruit

Method

Preheat the oven to 120C and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper. Mark out an eight-inch circle in the middle as a rough guide for your pavlova. Add the egg whites to the bowl of a free-standing mixer. Using the whisk attachment, turn on a medium speed until stiff peaks form. Slowly begin adding the sugar a tablespoon at a time and continue whisking at medium speed until the meringue is stiff and glossy. You should be able to rub the meringue between two fingers and not feel any sugar. Add the vanilla and mix again until just combined. This whole process of adding the sugar will take roughly five to 10 minutes. Spoon the silky meringue on to your baking tray then use a round-ended palate knife to swirl to the edges of the circle you have drawn. You can be as rustic or as polished as you like with this. Place in the oven and immediately turn the temperature down to 90C. Bake for roughly 90 minutes. Turn the oven off and allow the pavlova to cool fully in the oven. This helps to prevent it from cracking excessively. Just before serving, lightly whip the cream then fold in the quark and vanilla bean paste. Spoon it on top and scatter with seasonal fruit – I love figs and pomegranates, as well as chopped pistachios and cherries.

