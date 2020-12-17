Fancy rustling up a succulent Christmas cake? Try Aunt Kate’s recipe from the 1930s

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Straight from 1933 into your 2020 kitchen is this Christmas cake recipe from Aunt Kate, featuring cherries, nutmeg, lemon and almonds.

Aunt Kate, the “original domestic goddess“, was renowned for her cake-baking skills and had plenty of recipes in her 1933 baking book, including this one for a delicious Christmas cake.

This can be decorated or iced in any way you please – whether it’s sprinkled with icing sugar to create a snow effect or layered with icing to make a gooey sensation.

You could even decorate it with some other seasonal fruits, such as dried orange slices dipped in chocolate or some figs, or even some delicious cranberries.