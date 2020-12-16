Colin Lyall’s Christmas Cracker: Chef shares his recipe for roast venison with all the trimmings

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Not everyone is a fan of turkey, so thankfully Colin is on hand with this deliciously different dish.

A roast with all the trimmings is just as traditional for Christmas as Santa and his reindeer. But if you’re tired of turkey and want something a bit different this year then Colin Lyall, head chef at Tor Na Coille hotel and restaurant in Banchory is here to help.

Using Scottish venison as the main meat, and a whole host of other seasonal produce, this could be the Christmas dinner you’ve been waiting for.

Colin says: “It [uses] very Christmassy spices and obviously parsnips are in season, Brussels sprouts are in season, venison is very good at this time of the year, and it just sings of the festive season. It’s a fine dish for the family to enjoy.”

Though there may be a lot of ingredients at first glance, it doesn’t take long to pull this dish together, and we bet it will soon become one of your favourites every year.

Venison, braised red cabbage, parsnip purée, roast parsnips, brussels sprouts and jus

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

For the venison

4 portions of venison fillet

50g butter

Oil (for searing

Salt and pepper

For the braised red cabbage:

½ red cabbage, shredded thinly

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp cardamom

100g brown sugar

2 star anise

100ml white wine vinegar

200ml apple juice

Salt and pepper

For the parsnip puree:

3 parsnips

30g salted butter

80ml double cream

500ml milk

1 sprig of thyme

Salt and pepper

For the honey roast parsnips:

3 parsnips

50ml honey

50g butter

30ml olive oil

2 sprigs of thyme

Salt and pepper

For the Brussels sprouts:

200g Brussels sprouts

Butter

Salt and pepper

For the jus:

500ml beef stock

250ml red wine

1 bunch thyme

Method

To make the venison: Heat up a frying pan with oil, once hot put in the venison. Season with salt & pepper, colour on both sides, add the butter then put in the oven at 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas mark 6. After a few minutes, remove from the oven and let the fillets rest for a few minutes. Slice each fillet in half. To make the braised red cabbage: Combine all the ingredients together in a pan. Bring to the boil then turn the heat down. Add in the red cabbage and cover with a lid. Cook slowly until cabbage is tender and sticky (should take around an hour and a half). To make the parsnip puree: Peel and thinly slice the parsnips. Melt the butter in the pan then add in then add in the parsnips. Sweat off for a few minutes then add milk. Cook on a low heat until tender then add cream and blend until smooth. To make the honey roast parsnips: Peel the parsnips, then cut lengthways into quarters. Place on a baking tray with butter, honey and thyme. Roast until golden. To make the Brussels sprouts: Peel the leaves of the sprouts and blanch in boiling water for one minute. Drain and season with salt and pepper. To make the jus: Reduce the red wine then add the beef stock and thyme and reduce by half. To serve: Place each halved fillet on a plate, dot with puree, add the parsnips and sprouts, and pour over the jus.

