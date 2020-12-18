Comfort Food Friday: Give your tastebuds a treat with these terrific toffee pops from Gleneagles chef

Something went wrong - please try again later.

For today’s recipe we have a real treat for the sweet tooths out there, these tasty toffee pops from Phil Skinazi, executive pastry chef at Gleneagles.

You have probably tasted toffee pops over the years, but we promise you that you will not have tasted these toffee pops.

Phil Skinazi, executive pastry chef at Gleneagles in Perthshire, has kindly let us in on the secret for these sweet delights which you will want to make again and again.

Buttery shortbread combined with caramel and chocolate join forces in this biscuit to create a heavenly delight.

If you enjoy this why not try some of our other Comfort Food Friday recipes.

Toffee pops

(Makes 10-12)

Ingredients

For the shortbread:

160g unsalted butter

75g caster sugar

230g plain flour

50g rice flour

1.5g salt

For the caramel:

150g caster sugar

150g light brown sugar

125g golden syrup

100g unsalted butter

250ml double cream

2.5g sea salt

½ vanilla pod

For the chocolate coating:

250g milk chocolate coverture (35%)

35g sunflower oil

100g milk

25g double cream

Method

For the shortbread, first, chop the butter into rough chunks then add it with the rest of the ingredients to a machine bowl with the paddle attachment. Mix on a slow to medium speed until the mixture forms a smooth dough, then roll to about 5mm width and cut 75mm rounds. Bake at 160°C for about 15-20 minutes or until pale golden-brown. For the caramel filling, start by making a dry caramel by placing the caster sugar in a pan on a low to medium heat. Once it has started to caramelise at the edges, gently stir to get rid of any lumps and use a cooking thermometer to boil to 121°C. Be very careful as this is extremely hot. Meanwhile, boil the cream, light brown sugar, golden syrup, vanilla and salt together in a separate pan. Then add the butter to the caramel to emulsify and add the cream mixture roughly a quarter at a time. Pour into circular moulds or onto a baking tray covered with parchment paper, then allow to cool, ideally in the fridge. Once cool, cut using a 70mm cutter, then place on top of the baked, cooled shortbread disks. For the chocolate coating, first, melt the chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water. Use the thermometer to heat to 45°C. In a separate pan, gently warm the milk, cream and oil together, then add to the chocolate using a hand blender or whisk to emulsify. Pour the chocolate mixture over the caramel and shortbread to enrobe completely. Place aside to set.

