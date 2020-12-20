24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Enjoy a tasting menu experience for two in Dean Banks’ restaurant Haar in St Andrews

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Experience MasterChef: The Professionals Dean Banks’ tasting menu in the gorgeous surroundings of his St Andrews restaurant, Haar.

How does indulging in a delicious five-course tasting menu carefully crafted by leading Scottish Chef Dean Banks sound? Tempting? Then you’ll want to make sure you enter today’s prize draw as we’ve got just that to give away.

Best known for his artistic creativity when it comes to creating and plating his dishes, Dean Banks and his team at Haar in St Andrews deliver not only on taste, but on overall experience ensuring every element to your dining journey is perfection.

As well as the regular tasting menu tantalising your taste buds, there is also a vegan version available, too, meaning this prize can easily be adapted to those with dietary requirements.

Valid any day of the week, this experience can be used at your leisure, whether you want to treat someone for a birthday celebration or even just meet a friend for some delicious food and a catch up.

While the menu is subject to change, Dean and his team will work effortlessly to deliver an experience like no other, no matter what the menu.

The voucher is valid any day of the week and is for a tasting menu experience for two. Booking is subject to availability and the menu is subject to change.

