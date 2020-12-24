24 Days of Christmas Competition: Win top chef Adam Handling’s Hame Sunday lunch experience for two

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Indulge in the top chef’s luxurious Sunday lunch offering in the comforts of your own home.

Scottish-born chef Adam Handling is one of the UK’s top chefs, winning an array of accolades over the years for his first-class restaurants and bars.

Named GQ’s best restaurateur, Adam’s glittering career has seen him win some prestigious awards, and at the age of 32, he has lots more to give.

© DC Thomson

Teaming up with the leading chef, we have a show stopper of a prize for our final Christmas giveaway – Adam Handling’s Hame Sunday lunch experience for two.

Featuring sourdough for two with a jar of chicken butter, a burrata, romesco and leek starter, a whole truffle-stuffed roast chicken with mashed potatoes and a Caesar salad, not to mention tarte tatin, this is a Sunday lunch feast served up with pure elegance.

Adam Handling’s luxury food delivery service, Hame, offers a taste of his restaurant experience from the comfort of your own kitchen. The team has carried out all of the food preparation for you, so all you need to do is scan the QR Code on the recipe card included to access a step-by-step video from chef Adam Handling who will talk you through all the cooking instructions.

For your chance to win this indulgent prize which will see you cook up a storm in the kitchen, enter your details into the form below by noon tomorrow (Friday December 25).

© DC Thomson

We’ll only use your information for entry into the competition and delivery of the prize if you win.

Delivery is only available on Fridays and once the delivery is with FedEx, AHRG is not liable for any delivery issues.

Please ensure to follow any food safety and health and safety instructions provided, make the team aware of any food allergies or intolerances when placing your order and follow the instructions on the recipe card to achieve the best finished results.

To enter:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

For more information click here.