Cocktail recipes: Easy festive tipples to help get the festive celebrations started

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

If you’re still not quite sure what you’re doing on Christmas Day in terms of drinks, then you need look no further as we have four cocktail recipes that you can whip up in no time.

Whether you’re going to manage to have an in-person or virtual get-together with loved ones this Christmas, these easy-to-make-at-home cocktails are sure to get the party started!

Be it a mulled wine, cranberry-flavoured, citrussy or fizzy cocktail you want in your hand this festive season, take a look at the recipes below to find your favourite.

Last-Minute Mulled Wine

(Serves 2-3)

© Supplied

Ingredients

Half a bottle fruity red wine

60ml rum (ARLU Blood Orange or Original Spiced)

2 star anise

1 long strip of lemon or orange peel

1 tsp sugar

Cinnamon sticks for garnish

Method

Add all ingredients to a saucepan. Cook over low heat until warm. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5-10 minutes. Serve in heat-resistant mugs.

Blood Orange Christmas Fizz

(Serves 2-3)

© Supplied

Ingredients

50ml rum (ARLU Blood Orange Rum)

40ml ginger beer

20ml cranberry juice

15ml lime juice

10g fresh ginger

5ml honey

Prosecco – to top up

Grated nutmeg, for garnish

Method

Grate fresh ginger and muddle with the lime juice and honey in a shaker. Add the rum, cranberry juice and ginger beer and shake well. Strain into coupe or flute glass and top up with Prosecco and dust with a little grated nutmeg.

Cranberry Crimbo Cocktail

(Serves 2-3)

© Supplied

Ingredients

1 or 2 measures gin (try Didsbury original gin)

150ml cranberry juice

10ml lemon juice

Fresh cranberries

Mint leaves

Method

Fill tumbler glass with ice cubes then add the gin and lemon juice. Top up with cranberry juice and stir. Adjust to taste. Garnish with cranberries and mint leaves.

Festive Dark and Stormy

(Serves 2)

© Supplied

Ingredients

80ml rum (Try ARLU Passion Fruit and Mango Rum)

80ml cranberry juice

120ml ginger beer

20ml cinnamon syrup OR 10ml maple syrup and 3 pinches of cinnamon

20ml fresh lime juice

To decorate:

Lime wedges

Cranberries

Cinnamon stick

Method

Add the rum, cranberry juice, ginger beer, cinnamon syrup and lime juice to a cocktail shaker. Shake gently and pour into two separate glasses over ice. Decorate each glass with a lime wedge, cinnamon stick and a few fresh cranberries.

For more drinks inspiration…