Comfort Food Friday: This Goan prawn curry will transport your tastebuds to the south-west coast of India

For this week’s Comfort Food Friday, we have a delicious Goan prawn curry from Allwyn Dias, head chef at the Fairmont in St Andrews.

In a time where it is extremely unlikely you will be heading overseas, the Fairmont in St Andrews has launched “The Travel Series” – a five-part globetrotting experience where guests will be transported across the world through a programme of culinary takeovers to satisfy their travelling cravings.

Debuting in November and running until early 2021, the series will celebrate a different culture each month.

And the Fairmont kitchen will showcase a new chef; a master of each country’s cuisine, to prepare an extravagant experience of food and drink.

The Travel Series kicked off with head chef Allwyn Dias’ take on “A Taste of India” which brought to life the amazing cuisine of his homeland Goa in Western India.

Goan prawn curry

Ingredients

For the marinade:

2 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp turmeric powder

3 garlic cloves

1 tbsp fresh garlic, chopped

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp chilli powder

For the curry:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 green chillies

1 onion

1 large tomato

450g prawns

2 tsp tamarind concentrate

1 cup coconut milk

Method

To start, warm a small skillet/frying pan over a medium heat and toast the whole spices (coriander, cumin and mustard seeds) for a couple of minutes until fragrant. The mustard seeds may start to pop which is a good sign to stop. Roughly chop the garlic and ginger and crush with the salt to a smooth paste. Add the toasted spices and crush. Add the remaining powdered spices and mix to form a smooth paste. Finely dice the chilli and onion and chop the tomato. Next, warm the oil in a medium-large skillet or other shallow pan over a medium heat. Cook the onion in the oil for a few minutes until it has softened. Add the spice paste and stir through. Cook for a minute or two then add the tomato and chili and let the liquid almost disappear – this will take about a minute. Add the tamarind and coconut milk to the pan and mix together. Then add the prawns until cooked through, which will take a couple of minutes max. Serve over rice.

