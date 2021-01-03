Smoked haddock and baked apples are the star ingredients for this simple and quick January supper

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Catherine Devaney runs Scottish catering company Harper and Lime. Here, she shares a seasonal recipe from her kitchen..

Smoked haddock has long been a favourite ingredient of mine.

However, since most of my ‘go to’ favourites involving smoked haddock usually involve cream and milk I challenged myself to use this delicious smoky white fish in a less decadent way.

A quick week-night supper was needed so I decided to try a pasta dish, a simple tomato and bacon spaghetti, with smoked haddock and spinach.

Make the tomato sauce by sautéing two rashers of streaky bacon, one diced red onion and two cloves of garlic, then once they are golden add a couple of tablespoons of tomato puree. Cook for a minute then add a tin of chopped tomatoes.

Let this simmer for a few minutes then add 250ml vegetable stock. Bring to the boil then add two smoked haddock fillets. Let the fish poach in the sauce until it flakes. Then gently stir to break into large chunks within the sauce.

Add a few handfuls of spinach and stir to wilt. Finish with some grated parmesan (a spoonful or two of creme fraiche is optional!). Toss through cooked spaghetti or linguine.

For a simple January pudding to follow, try baked apples. They feel frugal enough for the post Christmas period yet delicious and wintery enough for the dreich days. They’re also incredibly quick and easy whip up in a hurry, with nothing but some left over apples and store-cupboard ingredients.

Core four golden delicious apples and scoop out a well in the centre of each. In a bowl mix together four tablespoons of oats, two tablespoons of butter, four tablespoons of soft brown sugar and one teaspoon of cinnamon.

Divide and spoon the mixture into the four apples, then place on a baking tray and bake at 200°C (fan) for 15 to 20 minutes, until the apples are tender. Serve with a spoonful of brandy cream and a sprinkling of crushed hazelnuts.

