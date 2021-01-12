Aberdeen bakery delivers 1,000 butteries across the UK in first week of nationwide delivery service

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

You can now get the north-east delicacy delivered to your door anywhere from the UK fresh from the bakery.

An Aberdeen bakery is answering the prayers of buttery fans across the UK by launching a nationwide delivery service.

The team at the The Bread Guy, came up with the idea in response to demand for a service in which customers could send butteries to loved ones elsewhere in the country.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

The nationwide lockdown also helped spur on the business’s decision to commit to the delivery option, which has seen more than 1,000 butteries travelling across the UK, as more people look to get a taste of home delivered to their doors.

The bakery which is based on Glenbervie Road in Torry, currently runs a click and collect service from its premises, however the butteries are the only product it is now delivering across the UK by courier.

Traditional recipe

Offering a traditional buttery and a vegan version made using vegan alternatives and margarine, Donna McAllister, a director of the firm, says the service has been a “huge success” since launching a week ago.

The butteries are made during the night and are shipped out via courier the next morning.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

She said: “It’s something we had been looking at doing for a while now, but with the latest lockdown coming into play the time just felt right.

“We had always had enquiries from people looking for a service like this, [largely from] Aberdonians who had moved away from Aberdeen and were no longer able to get their hands on a buttery to enjoy.

“I think for many Aberdonians now living away it’s a way to get their own taste of home. It is something many people all crave so it is great to be able to give people the opportunity to get them delivered to their door.

“Given the strange times we are in just now we wanted to be able to provide them with this so decided to launch the service. We’re just focusing on the butteries for delivery just now and have already sold 1,000 – which is around 25 boxes. The new service is certainly keeping us all busy.”

UK-wide

Selling the butteries in bulk in 12 packs of four for £26, or 18 packs of four for £35, Donna says the butteries can easily be frozen, ensuring customers can dip in and out of their order when they want.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

And the firm is already sending hundreds of butteries up and down the country, with customers in cities including London and Liverpool looking to get their hands on the north-east delicacy.

“So far we have had an amazing response and have already sent butteries to Glasgow, Edinburgh, London and Liverpool to name just a few.

“We have also had a few local deliveries around Aberdeen city and the shire, too. With people having to stay at home it is an easy way to get your hands on a buttery without having to leave the house.

“Our butteries are baked through the night, collected by a courier in the morning and with our customers the next day. They are made the traditional way, using lard and butter, however we are also doing a vegan buttery to keep this open to all. I think it’s important we can cater to everyone so having something vegans and vegetarians can order is great. They are made to last and are very easy to freeze.”

For more on butteries…