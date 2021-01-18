From haggis pizza to tonic made with neeps, some alternative ways to enjoy your dinner this Burns Night

Something went wrong - please try again later.

We may not be able to ceilidh with loved ones until the small hours of the morning, but there’s still plenty of eating to be had this Burns Night.

There’s only one way to celebrate Scotland’s National Bard and that is with a big plateful of haggis, neeps and tatties.

And while we can’t all get together to address the haggis with friends, family and colleagues on January 25, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a celebration to mark the anniversary of Robert Burns’ birthday.

With plenty of businesses up and down the north of Scotland hosting live events online, there’s also a number of them offering Burns Night deliveries and creating bespoke Burns-inspired products.

© Supplied by Mac and Wild

2021 marks what would have been Rabbie’s 262nd birthday so to toast to his work that is still highly celebrated to this day, we’ve rounded up some delicious items we know you’ll enjoy tucking into for the occasion.

So let’s ensure we don’t let this special night go unmarked and raise a glass to The Bard with these fine Scottish products and dishes.

Tonic water made with neeps

North-east tonic water firm Walter Gregor’s has created the world’s first need flavoured tonic water using swede from her neighbour’s farm.

Owner Claire Rennie made the limited edition tonic especially for Burns night, serving it up in her signature 200ml bottles.

Having established her Fraserburgh-based business in 2015, Claire offers a whole range of flavoured tonic waters to her customers and wanted to provide them with something different to try out.

You can read more about it below…

Haggis, neeps and tatties pizza

Launched for Hogmanay, this stone-baked pizza from Marks & Spencer makes for the ultimate alternative on Burns night.

The tasty treat is topped with creamy bechamel sauce, mozzarella, crumbled haggis and completed with dices of roast potato and swede.

Priced at £4.25, you can also pick it up as part of the £10 meal deal which includes two pizzas and two sides.

© Supplied by Marks & Spencer

Burns afternoon tea

In Inverness Grazey Days is offering a Burns-inspired afternoon tea on Monday January 25 to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.

Priced at £14 per person customers will find everything from a mixed sandwich selection to Orkney cheddar and Cockburn haggis twists, mini Stornoway black pudding macaroni pies, haggis, neeps and tatties sausage roll, a cranachan scone, whisky truffles, Tunnock’s teacake rocky road and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

The boxes can be ordered by direct messaging the business here.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿BURNS NIGHT AFTERNOON TEA🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿You would be scared if you knew the ideas for this… Posted by Grazey Days on Saturday, January 9, 2021

For those living in the north-east, Watermelon Catering, which boasts cafes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will be offering an afternoon tea box for two people for £15 per person.

With collection and delivery dates available, food lovers looking to tuck into this delight can expect a range of goodies including homemade haggis sausage rolls, a range of hand-cut sandwiches, mini cranachan meringues, smiddy cupcakes, and a raspberry and white chocolate scone. You can also add a whisky punch for two people for an extra £10.

Visit www.watermeloncatering.co.uk to book yours.

FIT FINE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Our Burns Afternoon Tea Delivery & Collection Dates are now LIVE‼️Gie fine having something to look forward ti' 🥃🧁Pop onto www.watermeloncatering.co.uk to book yours! 🍉 Posted by Watermelon Catering on Sunday, January 3, 2021

Chocolate collection

Cocoa Ooze in Aberdeen has launched a mini series of chocolates for Burns fans to enjoy. The two boxes include one dedicated to cranachan white chocolate truffles and the other features haggis dark chocolate truffles.

Both priced at £6, each consists of six luxurious chocolates handmade at the premises in the city centre.

To pre-order, click here.

© Supplied by Cocoa Ooze

Virtual Burns Supper with whisky and beer

Stonehaven’s Whisky Howff has organised a virtual Burns Supper on Saturday January 23 at 7pm which is to be hosted by Colin Sim and Robert Lindsay of brewing firm six°north.

With a streamed address to the haggis by Graham Robson, five 30ml drams of whisky from Mr Sim’s collection, three beers from six°north and haggis, neeps and tatties with a whisky sauce from The Marine Hotel, this is one event lovers of The Bard will not want to miss.

Your drams, beers and supper can be collected from the Stonehaven-based hotel on Friday January 22 from 2-4pm.

For more information, click here.

Burns tablet

The team at Donnie’s Tablet Shed on the Isle of Skye have created the perfect product for those who love Burns but have a sweet tooth. Offering up a Burns night favour box, you can expect to find three chunks of homemade Scottish tablet or Belgian chocolates inside. Priced at £2.20, you can also easily send it as a gift to someone for an additional small fee.

The tablet is made on the Isle of Skye in an honesty box for locals and tourists to help themselves, leaving a small payment for the tablet behind.

You’ll find a whole range of flavours from time to time including Drambuie, Talisker whisky, maple syrup, white chocolate and cardamom and stem ginger to name a few.

You can purchase the Burns favour box here.

Welcome to Donnie's Tablet Shed in Geary, Waternish, Isle of Skye, IV55 8GQ. If you are in or visiting Skye, then come… Posted by Donnie's Tablet Shed – Isle of Skye on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Burns supper to your door

Executive head chef of the Rothesay Rooms and The Carriage in Ballater, Ross Cochrane, has launched his own Burns supper dinner menu which can be enjoyed at home via his private firm Roca Dining on Saturday January 30.

The five-course menu includes a haggis amuse bouche, whisky cured salmon to start, a beef and confit onion pithivier with haggis potato and whisky cream, for dessert a traditional cranachan and chocolate and whisky fudge petit fours.

Priced at £40 per person Ross can be contacted directly via Facebook messenger here.

The price includes free delivery up to 10-mile radius of Aberdeen city before 5pm on Saturday January 30.

© Supplied by Roca Dining -Ross Co

Other businesses providing their own Burns Night suppers include 210 Bistro and Bev’s in Aberdeen, and Tarragon Catering, The Stack Restaurant and Bar and The Sitting Room.

For those looking for a Burns Supper experience to your door UK-wide, Aberdeenshire’s The Strong Water Co. has launched a dine at home experience which features cock-a-leekie, lamb saddle main and a Selkirk bannock dessert. You can find out more about the experience here.

Mac & Wild’s Burns Night party and food kits

The team at Mac & Wild have boxed up all the components required to create the brand’s famous Burns haggis burger with their Venimoo burger kits and have launched new haggis tacos for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

As well as the kits, the firm will be hosting free cook-alongs on Friday January 22, Saturday January 23 and a free virtual Burns Night party on Monday January 25 via their Instagram Live platform. The party will feature some special guests who are still to be announced.

They also have a range of bottled cocktails you can get delivered to your door, too!

The haggis burger kit is priced at £25 and serves two people, and the haggis tacos kit costs £30 and serves four people.

© Supplied by Mac and Wild

Virtual burns night with Macsween

Third generation family firm Macsween which specialises in making haggis, veggie/vegan haggis and black pudding will host a virtual Burns Supper on Monday January 25.

The popular Scottish brand hopes to host the largest virtual Burns Supper to reach homes all across the globe.

Teaming up with one of Scotland’s best-known comedy actors Karen Dunbar, whose Tam o’ Shanter is renowned throughout the world, Macsween will celebrate the Bard of Ayrshire to ensure the old acquaintance will never be forgotten.

Dr Rachel Barrie, master blender for Benriach Distillery will also be joining the event which will take place on the Macsween’s Facebook page at 7pm.

James Macsween, managing director of Macsween, said: “Burns Night is a special time of year that combines haggis, whisky and poetry with lots of fun and laughter.

“We didn’t want anyone to miss out because of the times we live in. That’s why we are inviting people from across the world to join Macsween with Karen Dunbar, who is a standout favourite at Burns Suppers, and the trailblazing Master Blender Dr Rachel Barrie from Benriach distillery, to unite people from across the globe to celebrate Robert Burns’ life and work.

“We hope you can join us in what we hope will be the world’s largest virtual Burns Supper.”

© Supplied by Macsweens

Burns Night Supper box

With a haggis recipe dating back 110 years, Campbells Prime Meat has pulled together a box for all those foodies looking to celebrate Burns Night in style.

From smoked haddock fillets and Campbells and Glenfiddich smoked salmon for starter, to 1kg of haggis made with the secret family recipe and a 1.5kg of Scotch beef silverside, not to mention Blue Murder Highland Fine Cheese and a packet of Stockmans thick and thin oatcakes, this is a feat you and the whole family can enjoy at home.

The box is priced at £60 and can be purchased here.

Why not have a think about planning for Burns Night? Though any celebrations will be wee this year, we are excited… Posted by Campbells Prime Meat Ltd on Friday, January 8, 2021

Lidl’s vegan Burns meal

The supermarket chain has unveiled its very own McKinlay’s vegetarian haggis, neeps and tatties meal that is vegan certified. As more consumers look for delicious meat-free alternatives, the new addition joins Lidl’s growing range of vegan options for just £1.39.

You can pick up the meal at any of Lidl‘s 104 Scottish stores where you’ll find more than 400 products from over 60 Scottish suppliers all year-round.