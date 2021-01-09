Brunch box: ‘Feel good’ Elvis pancakes recipe from Joe Wicks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pancakes are one of our favourite ways to start the day and what better recipe to use than this one from health guru Joe Wicks?

Featuring bananas and peanut butter, these pancakes are named after the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself after it became known as one of Elvis Presley’s favourite ways to eat them – with fried peanut butter and banana.

Whether you prefer pancakes for breakfast or as a sweet dessert, these “feelgood” treats from Joe Wicks are sure to tickle your fancy.

Elvis pancakes

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

4 rashers of streaky bacon (120g)

2 small ripe bananas

2 eggs

2 heaped tbsp peanut butter

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Big pinch of baking powder

Salt

10g butter

Drizzle of maple syrup – optional

Method

Preheat your grill to maximum. Lay the rashers of bacon on a baking tray lined with baking parchment. Slide under the hot grill. Cook for about four minutes on each side, or until done to your liking. I like my bacon crispy on the outside but still a little soft. Meanwhile using a fork, mash the bananas in a bowl into a rough puree. Crack in the eggs, spoon in one tablespoon peanut butter, sprinkle in the cinnamon, baking powder and a pinch of salt. Give everything a good stir. Pancake batter sorted. Melt the butter in a large non-stick frying pan over a low to medium heat. Once bubbling, spoon the batter into the pan to make four to six pancakes. Fry the pancakes without moving them for three minutes on the first side, or until the batter has set, then flip and fry the pancakes for a further minute on the second side. While the pancakes are gently frying, mix the remaining peanut butter with half a tablespoon water in a small bowl. This will loosen it, making it easier to drizzle on the pancakes. Pile the banana pancakes onto a plate. Top with the bacon, drizzle over the peanut butter with a little maple syrup, if you like.

Recipe from 30 Day Kick Start Plan: 100 Delicious Recipes With Energy Boosting Workouts by Joe Wicks, photography by Andrew Burton, Bluebird, £18.99.

