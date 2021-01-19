Recipe: Try these delicious vegan cauli-wings that rival BrewDog’s buffalo version

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If you love BrewDog’s buffalo cauliflower or chicken wings you’ll love this recipe from former vegan blogger Jess Smit.

When it comes to veganising chicken wings, nothing goes better than some cauliflower and batter.

Deep fry it and then drown the florets in some delicious buffalo sauce and you’re on to a winning snack or side.

You can also add a dipping sauce like vegan mayonnaise or a blue cheese sauce if you’re eating veggie to really get the most out of this dish.

Aberdonian Jess Smit, who has been vegan for five years, ran her vegan blog Earth to Jessica while living in Abu Dhabi. The blog, which attracted 35,000 followers, showcases some of her favourite recipes and is a great starting point for those looking for an array of vegan recipes to try out.

Put your skills to the test and cook up this delicious offering that will certainly rival BrewDog’s much-loved wings.

Buffalo cauli-wings

(Serves 2-4 depending if served as a side or snack)

Ingredients

1 large cauliflower (chopped into florets)

1 cup of plant milk (I used soy)

½ cup flour

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion granules

1 cup hot sauce or one-third of a cup sriracha vegan mayo with 3 tbsp of hot sauce (recommended)

Method

Pre-heat your oven to 200°C In a large bowl, mix your sifted flour, garlic, onion and soya milk until you have a batter-like mix. Add your cauli florets and mix them in, making sure they are all coated in the mix. Transfer them onto a tray for the oven with the stalks pointed up and bake for 20 minutes. Mix your hot sauce and vegan sriracha mayo in another bowl. Using tongs, remove the florets from the oven try one at a time and dip them into the sauce mix, returning them to the tray. Bake for another 15 minutes and serve.

