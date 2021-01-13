Midweek Meal: An almond chicken curry to delight the senses

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A feast for the eyes, nose and tastebuds, this recipe is sure to become one of your favourites.

Curry is always a winner when it comes to making a delicious and wholesome family meal. With this almond chicken curry you really can’t go wrong.

Filled with nutrients and an array of spices, you can whip up a batch of this in no time and store any leftovers in the fridge for eating the following day.

Almond chicken curry

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

12 fresh curry leaves

2 fresh kaffir lime leaves

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp garam masala

1 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

3 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

2 tsp amchur (dried mango) powder

15g piece of root ginger (about 1.5cm), grated

3 garlic cloves, grated

60g ground almonds

1 tbsp ghee or coconut oil

200g skinless, boneless chicken thighs, sliced

400ml boiling water

2 tbsp tomato puree

250g ripe tomatoes, chopped

160g spinach, roughly chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

15g fresh coriander leaves

1 tbsp flaked almonds

Method

Throw all the leaves and spices, ginger, garlic and ground almonds into a dry lidded pan and toast over a medium heat for 1-2 minutes. Add the ghee or coconut oil and stir for another 1-2 minutes. Add the chicken and stir to colour and coat in the spices for 2 minutes. Add the water, tomato puree and tomatoes and season. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes until the chicken is cooked and the tomatoes have broken down to a thick sauce. Add the spinach for the last few minutes of cooking until wilted. Remove and serve scattered with the coriander and flaked almonds.

Recipe taken from Doctor’s Kitchen 3-2-1: 3 Portions of Fruit and Veg, Serving 2 People, Using 1 Pan by Dr Rupy Aujla, published by Harper Thorsons, £16.99.

