Midweek Meal: Cook up this healthy gammon and pineapple stir-fry in minutes

If you want a new addition to your evening meal rotation, this gammon and pineapple stir-fry could be just the thing you’re looking for.

A stir-fry is arguably one of the quickest dinners to whip up and you can really add anything you like to them.

This recipe, for gammon and pineapple stir-fry, comes from Diabetes UK, meaning that it’s suitable for those who live with diabetes, as well as those who don’t.

Even if you don’t normally make stir-fry as part of your usual dinner repertoire, this recipe is so simple that it is bound to become a weeknight favourite.

You can even swap the beansprouts for noodles or rice if you’d prefer.

Gammon and pineapple stir-fry

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

300g gammon steak, all visible fat and rind removed

8 spring onions, finely sliced

1 red pepper, seeded and sliced

115g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

1 small can pineapple chunks in natural juice

1 tbsp cider vinegar

2 tbsp tomato puree

225g beansprouts

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

Cut the gammon into thin strips. Heat a non-stick wok. Add the gammon and cook over a high heat for 2-3 minutes. Add the sliced spring onions, pepper and mushrooms and cook for 1 minute. Drain the pineapple juice into a bowl and mix with the vinegar and tomato puree. Add the pineapple chunks and beansprouts to the wok and pour the sauce over them. Toss well and bring to the boil. Serve straight from the pan.

Recipe courtesy of diabetes.org.uk

