The Scottish breakfast: It’s the country’s great ingredients that make it the greatest there is, says national chef Gary Maclean

We have the best ingredients and that’s why nothing compares with a Scottish breakfast to start the day.

People talk about English breakfasts being a joy but, for me, the Scottish breakfast is the best meal to start your day.

Granted, there isn’t a huge amount of difference between what is served up when you compare an English and Scottish breakfast.

However, what is different is what makes our breakfast the best – in fact, in my humble opinion, the English breakfast trails in in third spot in British breakfasts as I believe the Ulster fry, from Northern Ireland, is also superior.