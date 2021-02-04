The foodies’ guide to the perfect lockdown Valentine’s date

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The roses are still red and the violets are still blue, and Valentine’s Day this year should help beat any lockdown blues.

Valentine’s Day, the one day of the year when everyone purchases over-priced cards, spends a fortune on flowers and tries to bag the biggest and cuddliest teddy bear they can find.

But for the foodies out there, all we ask for is good food, good drink, and cracking company on February 14.

While we may not be able to venture out to our favourite restaurants or bars to celebrate the national day of love, all is not lost as there’s a whole heap of food-themed presents and experiences you and your other half can enjoy together.

From cocktail masterclasses to whisky and doughnut pairings, not forgetting a Valentine’s staple, chocolate, there’s plenty to still be joyous about on this day filled with love.

Shake up Valentine’s Day with a virtual cocktail masterclass

North-east cocktail mixology firm Boozy Events has had huge success after going virtual and has hosted classed in more then 15 countries across the globe.

This Valentine’s Day they are hosting a group cocktail making class on Sunday February 14 from 6.30pm, and will also be hosting private classes, too, for those who would prefer a more intimate setting with friends and family.

The live class will last around an hour and couples will create four decadent drinks including the Berry Gin Sour, the firm’s signature Mary Jane drink, a Strawberry Mule and a Watermelon Caipiroska.

The class costs £49.95 which includes the team sending out all the ingredients, garnishes, plus a few Valentines day treats required with free delivery included to anywhere in the UK.

You can find out more about the event and book here.

Staying in doesn't have to be boring this valentines! 🥰❤️There's just 20 days left to find the perfect plans for you… Posted by Boozy Events on Sunday, January 24, 2021

If you don’t want to make your own drinks you can always order drinks from a range of bars across the region offering UK-wide delivery including Mix’d in Inverness and Orchid and Dusk in Aberdeen.

Cook up a storm with Valentine’s in a box

Take the stress out of cooking by fixing up a delicious three-course meal at home by ordering a dine at home experience from a local eatery.

Most of the restaurants offering these services have specially created menus for the occasion which are easy to put together at home and require minimal effort.

You’ll find a list of places offering dine at home concepts across the north-east and Highlands and Islands below.

Scottish gin and tonic in a box

For those gin lovers in your life, why not treat them to a Walter Gregor’s perfect serve subscription box. Included is five of the brand’s popular Scottish tonic water including the much-loved Scottish raspberry tonic water and the original, plus, there’s a 20cl bottle of Kintyre Gin in the box, too.

Priced at £27.50, this is a gift you can enjoy together in the comforts of your own home.

If you just fancy trying out the tonic water, why not opt for the totally tonic box with six bottles of tonic water for £12.50.

You can find out more about the range of products made in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire here.

This month's Try A Perfect Serve Box is a Valentine's Day special which includes five tonic waters & Beinn an Tuirc… Posted by Walter Gregor's Tonic Water on Monday, February 1, 2021

Virtual whisky and doughnut pairing

Get together with your loved ones for an evening of delicious doughnuts and fine drams. Perk Coffee & Doughnuts in Inverness has teamed up with local whisky bar The Malt Room to bring foodies the chance to sample a range of homemade doughnuts with specially selected drams.

Taking place on Friday February 12 from 7pm, tune in to hear The Malt Room owner Matt MacPherson chat you through five drams alongside Perk owner, Nicole McLennan, who has created five unique doughnuts flavours to complement the whiskies.

The packs can be sent UK-wide and are priced at £50. For those living locally in Inverness you can purchase the packs for £40.

Head over to www.themaltroom.co.uk/shop to place your order.

🍩🥃♥️Whisky & Doughnuts Valentine’s Special! ♥️🥃🍩Join us on the 12th at 7pm for some delicious drams and doughnuts!… Posted by PERK Coffee & Doughnuts on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Sweet like chocolate

Nothing says I love you more than a big, delicious box of chocolates. But instead of just nipping to the supermarket to pick up a bog standard box, why not purchase one from your local independent chocolate maker like Aberdeen’s Cocoa Ooze.

From heart-shaped chocolate truffles to large Valentine’s-themes chocolate bars, to heat-shaped chocolate snaps and hampers packed full of goodies, you can enjoy these delights together watching your favourite movie.

Sending their products across the UK, you can get them delivered to your door in no time at all.

💛 Heart of Gold 🍫Our delicious Dark Chocolate raspberry hearts part of our valentines collection. Who is your heart… Posted by Cocoa Ooze Chocolates on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Toast to love at a virtual wine tasting

The Wee Wine Club is spreading the love this Valentine’s season with a virtual tasting on Saturday February 13 from 7pm.

Enjoy five 100ml samples of hand-selected wine as Julia Wishart talks you through the tasting experience. The tasting is priced at £27.99 per person.

There’s also a new wine for two box which is priced at £49.99, and is double the wine of the tasting box that you can get delivered to your door, too.

For more information, click here.

Order takeaway

If you really can’t be bothered cooking and want to leave the hassle of it to someone else, then why not order a takeaway from one of your favourites restaurants?

There’s a whole range of venues open with a variety of cuisines available to fill your bellies on the most romantic day of the year. Why not order breakfast instead if you’ve decided to cook later? Or you could always order a romantic lunch and have a date in your living room. The options are endless!

