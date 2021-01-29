Comfort Food Friday: Pasta e fagioli, a ‘no-nonsense’ dish the whole family can enjoy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Comforting foods like beans and pasta to make this week’s Friday dinner one you and the family won’t forget…

This hearty dish is the perfect winter warmer if you’re looking for something rich in flavour and also a dish that will fill the bellies of those sitting around the dinner table.

Created by Giovanna Eusebi of the Eusebi Deli in Glasgow, this pasta e fagioli recipe is a must for a quick, hassle-free meal.

“Pasta e fagioli” translates as ‘pasta and beans’. It is a traditional Italian dish that was originally eaten by the poor, as the beans and pasta made it a filling meal,” revealed Giovanna.

“For me, it’s one of my favourite recipes to enjoy in winter because it’s a no-nonsense, simple and warming dish that the whole family can enjoy.

“Nothing is more satisfying on a cold, dark day than a bowl of this delicious soup!”

Pasta e Fagioli by Giovanna Eusebi

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

50ml olive oil

100g pancetta, diced

1 white onion, diced

2 carrots, diced

2 celery sticks, diced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

250ml white wine

200g dried borlotti beans, soaked over night and then cooked until tender

1 can of tomatoes

2 bay leaves

500ml chicken stock

1tbsp fresh rosemary, minced

200g dried pasta (macaroni or ditalini both work well)

The rind from a wedge of parmesan

Extra virgin olive oil, for serving

Method

To make the soup, sweat down the onion, carrots, celery and garlic in the olive oil, add the rosemary and pancetta and cook off for a further 5 minutes until the fat on the pancetta renders down. Add the white wine and reduce until it is nearly evaporated, then add the tomatoes, chicken stock, bay leaves, borlotti beans, pasta and parmesan rind. Simmer for around 30 minutes and season to taste. Serve in terracotta bowls with a drizzle of extra virgin oil.

Eusebi Deli is located at 152 Park Road, Glasgow.

