POLL: The top 10 most popular sweet and savoury pies are revealed. But do you agree?

With fish pie taking the top spot in the savoury department and apple pie at the front of the sweet treats in a national study, we want to find out what your favourite kind of pie is.

There is absolutely no doubt about it, we are a nation of pie lovers. It doesn’t matter where you go in the UK, it’s highly likely that there will be a pie being produced somewhere near you.

With us having spent the majority of our time indoors since early last year, we’ve become far more familiar with how our kitchens work and what we can make in them.

And with, for instance, recipes for things like sourdough skyrocketing during periods of lockdown, searching for how to make our favourite things at home has seemingly become the norm.

Recent research carried out by OnBuy surveyed 3,308 Brits to find out what the nation’s favourite pie is and how many pie recipes we are searching for online each month.

Based on what those surveyed said, OnBuy carried out further research into how often the rest of us have been searching for their recipes each month.

When it comes to savoury recipes, on average there are 320,700 searches for fish pie each month, with cottage pie recipes coming in as the second most popular with 305,900 searches.

Other popular pie recipes were shepherd’s pie (239,200), pork pie (96,800), mushroom pie (79,700), meat pie (69,200), chicken pot pie (39,700), sweet potato pie (32,500), tomato pie (3,400) and vegetable pot pie (1,300).

Despite vegan and vegetarian options becoming ever more popular nowadays, it is interesting to note that the top four options aren’t meat-free.

Sweet pies have also been trending these past few months, with 295,400 of us searching for apple pie recipes.

This is followed by cherry pie (58,300) and pumpkin pie (44,300) searches, both of which prove to be more popular than the bottom four savoury pies.

Other sweet pies included banoffee pie (27,100), key lime pie (19,400), lemon meringue pie (19,200), pecan pie (13,700), buttermilk pie (12,900), chocolate pie (8,000) and blueberry pie (3,800).

Notably, all of the top 10 sweet pies appear to have been more popular than tomato pie and vegetable pot pie.

However, in Scotland, we’re partial to a good pie and so we want to know what is your favourite kind of savoury pie from our homeland? Some of these appear in the stats above and others don’t.

