Table Talk: The food and drink team uncover the businesses to watch out for in 2021

In the first vodcast of 2021 the team highlight the food and drink businesses you can expect big things from this year…

We’re nearing the end of January a month everyone seems to dread most, but instead of letting the blues get to us, the food and drink team have been looking ahead to the opportunity 2021 holds for many local food and drink producers.

So, to kick off our vodcast series for the year, we’re taking a closer look at the businesses we think you need to keep your eyes on and the ones we predict you’ll be seeing big things from.

Brian Stormont brings us an insight into what The Wee Cook in Carnoustie, InchDairnie Distillery and Murrayshall Country House Hotel have up their sleeves, while Rebecca Shearer takes a closer look at Bowhouse and East Neuk Salt Co, both based in St Monans in Fife.

Julia Bryce also gives the low down on John O’Groats new addition, 8 Doors Distillery, a new social market called STAXX Aberdeen set to open this year, and rounds off with a chat about Dean Banks of Haar in St Andrews and his continued success throughout lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

You’ll also see us showcasing a range of local products from other producers too, including white pudding, delicious chocolate and a chocolate flavoured agave spirit.

