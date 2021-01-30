Brunch Box: A hearty breakfast with eggs, sausages and bacon to see you through this weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This breakfast recipe is sure to be a winner and will give you all the fuel you need, especially when it’s cold outside.

There’s arguably no better way to start the weekend than with a wholesome and hearty breakfast of eggs, sausages and bacon.

This recipe combines many of our breakfast favourites into one pan, making it really easy to put together which means you’ll have less time cooking and more time available for eating.

Hearty breakfast

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

4 slices unsmoked bacon, chopped

½ red onion, sliced

4 sausages

200g butternut squash, peeled and spiralised or grated

300g baby spinach, washed and trimmed

4 medium eggs

Salt and pepper

Method

Heat a deep 28cm frying pan and add the coconut oil. Cook the bacon until it begins to colour. Add the onion and cook until the onion is soft and translucent and the bacon is colouring nicely. Run a sharp knife down the centre of the sausages, gently peel off the skin and discard. Break up the sausage-meat with your hands and add to the frying pan. Cook for about five to 10 minutes, or until the sausage is brown and has a crust forming. Add the butternut squash and cook for about three to five minutes. Add the spinach and cook for a further three minutes, or until wilted. Press small pockets into the mixture. Crack the eggs into each of the pockets, being careful not to break the yolks. Cook for about five minutes, or until the eggs are done to your liking. Season and serve.

