‘Pea and ham fae a chicken – now that’s clever’: We look back on iconic TV food and drink adverts from the 60s to the 00s

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Food and drink adverts on TV have always been clever and witty. Brian Stormont took a look back on some of the best from the last five decades.

“Pea and ham fae a chicken – now that’s clever”.

If you are of a certain age reading or hearing this line will immediately bring a smile to your face.

These are of course the immortal words uttered by Hughie who had no idea that his wife used Knorr ham stock cubes in the famous TV advert.

Hughie tells his pal that it’s chicken soup for tea as they had enjoyed chicken the night before, expecting stock and leftover meat to make the soup.