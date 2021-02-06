Kids’ Kitchen: Serving up a little bit of love with Valentine’s Day pancakes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Keep the youngsters occupied this weekend by encouraging them to make this simple but delicious recipe from the Little Cooks Co, perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Little Cooks Co offers a monthly, subscription-based, recipe kit that’s posted through the letterbox, direct to children, in a neat 100% recyclable box with compostable packaging (£8.99 a month).

Like us, they are on a mission to teach kids to love cooking and eating healthy food and to create happy family memories along the way.

The box is packed with all the natural and healthy dry ingredients of that month’s delicious and nutritious recipe for children to bake in the home.

All the recipes are designed by a registered nutritionist and based on the latest science and research, and use natural, organic ingredients. Here’s one that’s ideal for making on February 14.

Valentine’s Day breakfast pancakes

Ingredients

200g strawberries

100ml milk

100g oats

1 banana

1 egg (or 1 tbsp of chia seeds or flax seeds)

Greek yoghurt to serve (or dairy-free alternative)

Method

Measure out 100g of strawberries and pop them in a blender jug with the milk, oats, banana and egg (or seeds). Whizz until smooth. Heat a frying pan on a medium heat – if it isn’t a non-stick pan then add a little coconut oil or butter to prevent sticking. Pour 3 small circles of your batter into the frying pan. Flip them over after 3-4 minutes using a spatula. If they are still sticky and difficult to flip then let them cook for another minute. When they are golden on each side pop the cooked pancakes on a plate to cool and repeat. Repeat until all the remaining mixture is used up. Now cut up the remaining strawberries into heart shapes – you can use cutters or a blunt knife for this. Plate up your pancakes and decorate them with your heart-shaped strawberries.

Serve with Greek yoghurt (or dairy-free alternative).

Recipe courtesy of Little Cooks Co.

