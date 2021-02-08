Home comforts: Cooking during lockdown helped Debbie and Blair for very different reasons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

As a report on lockdown eating habits shows a huge increase in home cooking, Brian Stormont spoke to people who have swapped takeaways for meals made from scratch, including a Crohn’s disease sufferer who found cooking during lockdown gave her health a boost.

The latest report from Food Standards Scotland (FSS) has revealed the impact that home cooking and Covid-19 had on food and drink retail purchasing in Scotland between January and July 2020.

The FSS data confirmed that we bought more ingredients for home cooking, including sweet and savoury cooking ingredients, canned goods, dried pasta, rice and pulses during lockdown.