POLL: Lentil soup beats Scotch broth and cream of tomato to be crowned shoppers’ favourite, but do you agree?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

A survey has found Scotty Brand shoppers love lentil soup, but we want to know if you agree with their top choice.

As the Beast from the East 2 battered Scotland earlier this week, many people will have turned to a warming bowl of soup for some much-needed comfort.

And it seems from a national brand’s survey that many will have made lentil their choice.

People who buy Scotty Brand soups have voted traditional lentil soup their number one flavour in a national poll.

To celebrate National Soup Month in January, and as part of their sentimental soup competition, the food producer decided to find out people’s favourite Scotty Brand soup.

The survey reveals that nearly a third (29%) of voters chose lentil soup as their favourite soup, followed closely by a quarter (24%) preferring Scotch Broth, and a fifth (20%) choosing Cream of Tomato, which came in third place.

Classic comfort food

With most of us spending more time working and living at home just now, there is an increased desire for more comforting foods, and a warm bowl of soup is the number one classic comfort food.

It can remind us of being cared for and feeling better – which is something we could all do with at the moment!

Head of marketing at Scotty Brand, Michael Jarvis, said soup has been popular with consumers over the last year.

He said; “We are huge soup fans here at Scotty Brand, and are delighted to have sold over one million pots and packs of soups in the past 12 months.

“A bowl of healthy soup can be a meal in itself, perfect for a quick and easy working-from-home lunch. Scotty Brand soup – whether it’s lentil, Scotch Broth of Cream of Tomato – are ideal for days you fancy that homemade taste but don’t have the time to make it from scratch yourself.”

Scotland is the home of soup with our traditional offerings, such as chicken broth, beef broth and cock-a-leekie perfect for this time of year.

But what is your favourite? Do you agree with the results of the Scotty Brand poll? Let us know by casting your vote below.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Read more about soup …