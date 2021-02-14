Kids’ Kitchen: Fun for the little chefs

Two delicious and healthy recipes for kids to make during lockdown.
Two lovely recipes for youngsters to make at home this week – one savoury, one sweet – both courtesy of Little Cooks Co.
Once made, these fritters and energy balls can be enjoyed straight away, but the beauty of them is they will also keep for a few days (if you can resist them) which makes them ideal for lunchboxes, playtime, or after school treats.
Turmeric veggie fritters
(Makes 10)
Ingredients
- 2 small courgettes
- 2 medium carrots
- Stem of a broccoli
- 1 apple
- 1 cup of grated cheese (cheddar or parmesan)
- 1 tsp of turmeric
- Pinch of salt and pepper
- Butter or coconut oil for cooking
Method
- Grate the carrots, courgettes and broccoli stem and place in boiling water for 3 mins.
- Strain the veggies in a sieve and rinse with cold water until cool enough to touch.
- Grate an apple and place it on a kitchen towel.
- Add the cooled, grated vegetables and give everything a good squeeze with the towel to remove as much liquid as possible. This is important as otherwise, the fritters won’t hold together.
- Place the veg/apple in a mixing bowl with the cheese, turmeric, salt and pepper; mix, then shape into about 10 balls.
- Pop these in the fridge for a few minutes.
- Heat some butter or coconut oil in a frying pan and then fry your fritters for 5-7 minutes on each side, until they are golden.
Spring lemon energy balls
(Makes around 20)
Ingredients
- 50g peanut or almond butter
- 1 lemon
- 100ml boiling water
- 100g pitted dates
- 100g oats
- 60g cashew nuts
- 40g cranberries
- 20g desiccated coconut
- 10g chia seeds
- Coconut or other oil
Method
- Soak the dates in 100ml of boiling water in a small bowl for at least 5 minutes.
While the dates are soaking, pop the oats and cashew nuts in a blender and blitz until they have turned into flour.
- Place this in a mixing bowl with the chia seeds and cranberries and mix together.
- Pour half of the water from the dates into a blender (pour the other half away), add the dates and nut butter and blend until it has turned into a smooth-ish paste.
- Use a spatula to scrape the date paste into your mixing bowl with the other ingredients and mix everything together thoroughly.
- Next, grate the rind of your lemon on the smallest grater setting and add it to the mixing bowl.
- Cut the lemon in two and squeeze the juice of one half into the mix (pop the other half in the fridge so it isn’t wasted).
- Spread the desiccated coconut on to a plate, rub some coconut oil (or other oil) into your hands and roll the mix into balls the size of 50p coins.
- Finally roll each ball in the desiccated coconut and pop in the fridge for 30 minutes before gobbling!
