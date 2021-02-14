Kids’ Kitchen: Fun for the little chefs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two delicious and healthy recipes for kids to make during lockdown.

Two lovely recipes for youngsters to make at home this week – one savoury, one sweet – both courtesy of Little Cooks Co.

Once made, these fritters and energy balls can be enjoyed straight away, but the beauty of them is they will also keep for a few days (if you can resist them) which makes them ideal for lunchboxes, playtime, or after school treats.

Little Cooks Co.

Turmeric veggie fritters

(Makes 10)

Ingredients

2 small courgettes

2 medium carrots

Stem of a broccoli

1 apple

1 cup of grated cheese (cheddar or parmesan)

1 tsp of turmeric

Pinch of salt and pepper

Butter or coconut oil for cooking

Method

Grate the carrots, courgettes and broccoli stem and place in boiling water for 3 mins. Strain the veggies in a sieve and rinse with cold water until cool enough to touch. Grate an apple and place it on a kitchen towel. Add the cooled, grated vegetables and give everything a good squeeze with the towel to remove as much liquid as possible. This is important as otherwise, the fritters won’t hold together. Place the veg/apple in a mixing bowl with the cheese, turmeric, salt and pepper; mix, then shape into about 10 balls. Pop these in the fridge for a few minutes. Heat some butter or coconut oil in a frying pan and then fry your fritters for 5-7 minutes on each side, until they are golden.

Spring lemon energy balls

(Makes around 20)

Ingredients

50g peanut or almond butter

1 lemon

100ml boiling water

100g pitted dates

100g oats

60g cashew nuts

40g cranberries

20g desiccated coconut

10g chia seeds

Coconut or other oil

Method

Soak the dates in 100ml of boiling water in a small bowl for at least 5 minutes.

While the dates are soaking, pop the oats and cashew nuts in a blender and blitz until they have turned into flour. Place this in a mixing bowl with the chia seeds and cranberries and mix together. Pour half of the water from the dates into a blender (pour the other half away), add the dates and nut butter and blend until it has turned into a smooth-ish paste. Use a spatula to scrape the date paste into your mixing bowl with the other ingredients and mix everything together thoroughly. Next, grate the rind of your lemon on the smallest grater setting and add it to the mixing bowl. Cut the lemon in two and squeeze the juice of one half into the mix (pop the other half in the fridge so it isn’t wasted). Spread the desiccated coconut on to a plate, rub some coconut oil (or other oil) into your hands and roll the mix into balls the size of 50p coins. Finally roll each ball in the desiccated coconut and pop in the fridge for 30 minutes before gobbling!

