The Kilted Chef: Make sure spice is right with these recipes

Craig Wilson presents a couple of easy-to-prepare dishes to help keep the romance alive for hard-working couples, long after the magic of Valentine’s Day has become lost in the mists of time.

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but let’s face it, between home working and home schooling, we all need to put some time aside for a “date night”.

My recipe for smoked salmon and dill pate is super simple and quick to prepare.

The combination of the dill, saffron and lemon makes it fresh and light, while the brittle crumb gives extra texture and crunch.

My spicy “date night” sponge is a twist on the traditional sticky toffee pudding, and perfect for sharing.

It’s indulgent and moreish, so make sure you don’t leave the table, or there may be none left when you return!

Whipped smoked salmon and dill pate with Orkney oat and walnut brittle crumb

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

For the pate:

200g smoked salmon trimmings

10g fresh dill

A pinch of saffron

Half a lemon

150ml double cream

For the oat brittle crumb:

50g Orkney whole oat oatcakes

30g walnuts

15g caster sugar

Pinch of cracked black pepper

10ml Mackintosh of Glendaveny Rapeseed Oil

Pinch of sea salt

To garnish:

2 tbsp crème fraiche

2 pieces smoked salmon trimming

A sprig of dill

Half a lemon, cut into wedges

Method

In a food processor blitz 200g smoked salmon until it reaches a smooth consistency, add 10g dill and blitz again until mixed through. In a pan squeeze half lemon, a pinch of saffron and warm through. Take off the heat and add the mixture to the food processor and blitz again until mixed through. Reduce the speed of the food processor and slowly pour in the double cream. Once combined, remove the mixture from the food processor and divide into small serving dishes and chill for 30 mins. Crumble the oatcakes (perfect to use up those that are broken) and chop the walnuts. Pre-heat a pan, add the sugar and stir with wooden spoon, tip in the crumbled oatcakes, chopped walnuts and a pinch of cracked black pepper. Keep stirring on a gentle heat until the sugar melts and caramelises the mixture. Add a pinch of sea salt and the rapeseed oil and stir until the oil coats the mixture.

To serve:

Remove the pate from the fridge and garnish with a small piece of smoked salmon and piece of dill. Place on a serving plate or slate. Place the oat brittle crumb on each plate arranged in a line. Place a spoon of crème fraiche on each plate, and with the back of the spoon, swipe downwards to create a design. To finish, add a small wedge of lemon.

Date night spicy sponge

(Serves 2, plus leftovers)

Ingredients

For the sponge:

150g salted butter

100g soft dark brown sugar

200g dates

300ml cold water

Half a tsp ground ginger

Half a tsp ground nutmeg

Half a tsp ground cinnamon

100g self-raising flour plus enough to line a loaf tin

15g bicarbonate of soda

2 local, free-range eggs

For the sauce:

10g salted butter

50g soft dark brown sugar

100ml double or whipping cream

Quarter tsp ground ginger

Pinch of sea salt

Method