‘It’s easier to ship products to China just now’: Scottish distillers speaks out on post-Brexit issues and ‘extortionate’ customs charges

As the price for purchasing and selling goods to the EU sky rockets, consumers and businesses across the country are now feeling the strain of a post-Brexit UK.

No longer a member of the single market of the customs union, the Brexit move means customs taxes now apply to anyone selling or buying from countries in the EU.

Research from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe) found that products are being slapped with an extra 12% customs charge when being imported from the EU to the UK.

Some Scots have been reporting these issues with one business, who ships from Poland, seeing costs go from the usual €36 to an eye-watering €2,000.